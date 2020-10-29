UrVenue Appoints Deron Pearson Chief Executive Officer To Drive Growth As Company Invests Heavily In People, Product And Technology

Offering a Comprehensive Approach to Commerce Solutions for Hospitality Companies Tweet this

Pearson, who was previously the co-founder and CEO of technology services company NEXUS IS Inc., will head UrVenue's business growth strategy and oversee all aspects of sales, marketing, operations and finance.

"I'm eager to lead UrVenue into the future and helm a company that has been so successful in giving the hospitality industry tangible results in raising revenue," said Deron Pearson. "Our new products will help pave the way for the resort and hospitality industries to rebound stronger than ever."

Joining Pearson to help facilitate further growth is Jonathon Taylor, the new VP of sales and Business Development at UrVenue. Taylor joins UrVenue with more than 20 years of experience in technology sales and business development.

UrVenue continues to offer the hospitality industry technologically advanced booking platforms that monetizes resort real estate by leveraging non-room inventory across all customer touchpoints in the booking and in-stay journey. This includes nightclubs, day clubs, restaurants, lounges, resort pools and beaches, sportsbooks, spas, special events, small group meeting rooms, recreation services, bundled experiences and more. The next chapter for UrVenue, UV Enterprise, set to launch in early 2021, will power hospitality commerce with solutions that will overcome long standing hospitality industry struggles. Further details will be announced in the coming months.

UrVenue is the leading hospitality technology platform that powers commerce, enhances the guest experience, and monetizes resort real estate by leveraging non-room inventory across all customer touchpoints in the booking and in-stay journey. UrVenue maximizes revenue-per-available-customer with its advanced booking, ticketing and presale platform built for hospitality venues: nightclubs and day clubs, restaurants and lounges, resort pools and beaches, sportsbooks, spas, special events, small group meeting rooms, recreation services, bundled experiences and more. Since 2011, UrVenue's scalable enterprise technology has been the trusted industry standard for clients ranging from independent venue operators to global hospitality, entertainment and gaming organizations including Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Tao Group, Bagatelle and Okada. For more information, visit urvenue.com.

