UrVenue Expands AI Strategy to Advance the Future of Experience Commerce

Powering AI-driven discovery, distribution, and monetization of hospitality experiences across venues and resorts

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UrVenue, the leading technology platform for managing and monetizing experience-based inventory across hospitality and resort destinations, including cabanas, nightlife, daylife, activities, wellness, special events, and more, today announced the continued expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, with active development toward Model Context Protocol (MCP) enablement and a targeted release in Q4 2026.

As AI rapidly reshapes how consumers discover and engage with digital commerce, UrVenue is investing in the next evolution of its platform, one designed to make experience inventory more accessible, intelligent, and adaptable across emerging interfaces.

"AI is fundamentally changing how travel demand is created and captured," said Cedric Ancellin, Chief AI Scientist and Chief Technology Officer of UrVenue. "Our focus is on ensuring that venue and property level experience inventory is not only bookable, but also discoverable and actionable within the next generation of AI-driven environments."

Over the past year, UrVenue has validated AI across key areas of its business, from product development to operational workflows. These efforts are now informing a broader strategy to streamline execution, reduce friction, and support more responsive, data-driven operations.

A key component of this strategy is MCP enablement, currently in advanced development, which is intended to support more seamless interaction between experience inventory and AI-powered systems. This approach reflects UrVenue's long-term view of how hospitality distribution and engagement models are expected to evolve.

UrVenue's AI roadmap complements its broader platform vision, extending the capabilities of its venue management system (UrVenue) and property experience management system (UrResort), and supporting the continued evolution of experience-driven revenue across hospitality.

About UrVenue

UrVenue is a leading hospitality technology company offering SaaS-based solutions to sell and manage experiences across entertainment venues and resorts. Its flagship Venue Management System (VMS) powers operations for nightclubs, dayclubs, lounges, and special events, while its PXMS platform, now branded as UrResort, serves hotels, all-inclusives, and integrated resort casinos. Since 2011, UrVenue has been trusted by top brands including Caesars Entertainment, Fairmont Banff Springs, MGM Resorts, Club Med, Wynn Resorts, and Zouk Group. For more information, visit urvenue.com.

SOURCE UrVenue