UrVenue Launches UV Enterprise, the Hospitality Industry's First PXMS

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UrVenue is pleased to announce the launch of UV Enterprise, the next generation of its platform to monetize and manage experience-based inventory across an entire property. Just like a property-management system (PMS) which manages an entire property's room inventory, UV Enterprise, the hospitality industry's first official Property Experience Management System (PXMS), is a full-stack technology platform that provides hospitality leaders the ability to sell, yield, and operate on-property experiences.

In a 2021 study with YouGov, 85% of luxury leisure travelers said they would book additional experiences in advance with a single shopping cart experience. UrVenue solves this growing need by enabling guests to book all available experiences throughout the resort and throughout their stay in a single, unified booking cart and empowering hospitality operators to manage all outlet inventory and service all guests in a single platform.

"After more than two years of evolving our industry-leading venue management system, we are very proud to be the pioneers of hospitality's first PXMS," said Deron Pearson, CEO of UrVenue. "We believe UV Enterprise is a game changer, fully capable of standing alone as its own hotel technology classification. Managing each experience on a different, siloed system is a real pain point for resort operations and their customers. UV Enterprise manages them all in one place, making the PXMS an integral part of resort operations, just like the PMS."

UV Enterprise has four core capabilities:

Monetize experience-based inventory with a robust booking and ticketing solution that upsells, cross-sells, and packages live inventory Operations: Streamline property-wide operations, boost team productivity, centralize guest data, and elevate the guest experience.

UV Enterprise also includes multiple new and advanced features:

: Target guest segments with customized pricing and inventory and manage distribution channels, including 3rd party resellers, with ease Revenue Management: Yield prices, daypart inventory, and segment customers with robust, automated tools

: Employ a variety of payment options tailored to your experience - reservations, secured reservations, deposits, food and beverage minimums, or full pre-payments Partner Integrations: Connect the dots between all key guest touchpoints with 30+ integrations with POS, PMS, payment, and other best-in-class partners

Insights from Industry Leaders and Innovators

Founded in 2011, UrVenue is a dominant presence on the Las Vegas Strip and has expanded to service more than 250 clients in 15 countries. It is specifically built for experience-based inventory found within a resort or mixed-use environments – nightclubs, dayclubs, pools, restaurants, sportsbooks, lounges, shows, recreation, activities, and more. Prior to its official launch, UV Enterprise has been piloted by Las Vegas' and the world's largest integrated resorts.

"Circa Resort and Casino has the largest sports betting experiences in the world, and we were one of the first clients to pilot UV Enterprise. Our sports viewing inventory is unique and sporting events happen at all times of the day, often at the same time. Therefore, we need a versatile platform that not only allows us to sell multiple sporting events concurrently, but also allows us to daypart and re-sell the same inventory throughout the day, maximizing utilization of our inventory and providing our guests with options that work best for them. We also leverage UV Enterprise's yielding capability, which automatically increases prices alongside demand, driving incremental revenue for our sportsbook and Stadium Swim. We even use UV Enterprise in our lounge Legacy Club and it's a very unique feature that lets us sell sunset packages to the exact minute the sun sets each day in Las Vegas." — Derek Stevens, Owner and CEO, Circa Resort & Casino

"I have worked with UrVenue and its founder, Cedric Ancellin, for many years, starting at Drai's and Caesars Entertainment and now in my role at The Venetian. As a long-term partner, I've seen the system grow from its start in nightclubs, lounges and pools to the robust, property-wide platform it is today. Not only does UV Enterprise elevate the guest experience, it allows us to monetize our unique inventory and drive significant revenue growth." — Michael Gruber, Chief Content Officer, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

"Resorts World is founded on technology and we align ourselves with partners who are hyper-focused on digital guest experience innovation. Zouk Group was the first organization to pilot UV Enterprise's new unified booking cart, and we have seen an increase in cross-sells and multi-day bookings for our nightclub, dayclub, restaurant and lounge experiences. Using UV Enterprise has helped us realize the power of personalized itinerary building capabilities. — Ronn Nicolli, Chief Marketing Officer at Resorts World Las Vegas.

"I have watched UrVenue grow over the years from a venue management system into the industry's first property experience management system with UV Enterprise. I first partnered with UrVenue while working at Caesars Entertainment. UrVenue's strong booking and ticketing capabilities helped drive pre-sales for our pools, sportsbooks, activations, and pop-up events (like New Year's Eve). In turn, we helped inspire some of UV Enterprise's key platform features and innovations. Since San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority acquired Palms Casino Resort, we are using UV Enterprise at a variety of outlets and are layering in the itinerary building solution and its unified booking cart feature. I am proud to be a partner that has helped steer the way for this new technology category. Strong partnerships between technology platforms and hospitality operators are key to advancing the guest experience and long-term revenue growth." — Jared Rapier, Senior Vice President, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

"Las Vegas is the intellectual gaming and resort capital of the world. It is known for understanding what its customers want and for driving innovation on a large scale. Therefore, it is no surprise that UrVenue, a local hospitality technology company, worked in lockstep with its gaming and resort partners to launch UV Enterprise, and in the process invented a new technology category – the PXMS. Las Vegas' seal of approval means it is ready to be exported to rest of the hospitality industry.'' — Bo Bernhard, Vice President of Economic Development, UNLV and Executive Director of UNLV International Gaming Institute

To learn more about how UrVenue Enterprise, the industry's first PXMS, can enhance your guests' experience and monetize experience-based inventory, visit urvenue.com.

About UrVenue

UrVenue is a hospitality technology company that introduced the industry's first Property Experience Management System (PXMS). As a full-stack technology solution, UrVenue Enterprise enables commerce, operations, data insights and knowledge management for venue and resort experiences and bridges the fractured booking journey with its unified booking capabilities. UrVenue was built specifically for hospitality venues including nightclubs, dayclubs, restaurants, lounges, pools, resort beaches, sportsbooks, special events/shows, recreation, and more. Since 2011, UrVenue's technology has been the trusted solution for clients ranging from independent venue operators to global organizations including Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Club Med, Circa Resort & Casino, Tao Group, Resorts World, The Venetian, Mohegan Sun, Paris Society, and Zouk Group. UrVenue has been a multi-year finalist for the Skift IDEA Awards. For more information, visit urvenue.com. Follow us on social: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

