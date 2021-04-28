UrVenue Partners With Satisfi Labs To Elevate Conversational Commerce For Next-generation Hospitality

By putting instant conversational search and real-time booking capabilities into the hands of guests, the partnership enables hospitality companies to implement UV Chat within all of their digital touchpoints including guest apps, websites, on-property kiosks, and other messaging platforms.

The partnership comes at a time when guest safety, access to information, and customization are the focus of every hospitality strategy. UrVenue's Enterprise Knowledge Base ("EKB") is optimized to serve AI engines for hospitality chatbots and voice assistants. Satisfi Labs helps bridge the gap with their next-generation Natural Language Processing ("NLP") to help deliver information that cannot be found on search engines and enable bookings directly in chat for resort inventory such as tickets and shows, reservations, rentals, packages, and other experiences. By implementing new conversational commerce solutions, hospitality companies gain better workforce management, greater operational efficiency, and more engaging booking journeys.

"This is a turnkey partner solution that effectively responds to the rapidly-evolving conditions and expectations of the industry for contactless and seamless booking journeys," said Deron Pearson, CEO of UrVenue.

"The difference between our conversational AI and other chatbots is our ability to engage guests through real-time commerce, not just customer service," explains Don White, CEO and Co-founder of Satisfi Labs. "We're proud UrVenue can leverage our solution which has undergone rigorous hospitality-specific machine learning, providing speed to market for any hospitality brand or property."

The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa is currently piloting UV Chat. The chatbot, known as "Breeze" named for the resort's close proximity to the bay, is available to help guests with instant answers to questions about the resort, suggestions on experiences available, and safety protocols.

"We've wanted a solution to help our customers 24/7 with questions, concerns, and booking our various experiences," said Shaun Kwiatkowski, General Manager at The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa. "UV Chat gives us those capabilities and more. We've experienced an uptick in bookings especially at our WTR Pool and Grill and it's made our website user friendly and personable."

To experience this partnership solution and chat with Breeze, visit godfreyhoteltampa.com and tap "Chat Now".

UrVenue's UV Chat is just one of the various ways UrVenue continues to address the needs of the hospitality industry. More solutions to come this summer as UV Enterprise is launched.

About UrVenue:

UrVenue is the leading hospitality technology platform that powers commerce, enhances the guest experience, and monetizes resort real estate by leveraging non-room inventory across all customer touchpoints in the booking and in-stay journey. UrVenue maximizes revenue-per-available-customer with its advanced booking, ticketing and presale platform built for hospitality venues: nightclubs and dayclubs, restaurants and lounges, resort pools and beaches, sportsbooks, spas, special events, small group meeting rooms, recreation services, bundled experiences and more. Since 2011, UrVenue's scalable enterprise technology has been the trusted industry standard for clients ranging from independent venue operators to global hospitality, entertainment and gaming organizations including Resorts World Las Vegas, Zouk Group Las Vegas, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Tao Group, Bagatelle and Okada. For more information, visit urvenue.com .

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs, a conversational AI platform, creates Answer Engines for destinations and experiences. The Answer Engine manages a team of expert assistants to answer customer questions on web chat, messaging apps, and voice channels. Powered by our conversational AI and knowledge management technology, Answer Engines make information accessible and actionable to enhance the experience at every stage of the customer journey. More information can be found at www.satisfilabs.com .

