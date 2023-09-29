US - Nursing Education Market size to grow by USD 65.65 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Azusa Pacific University, Columbia University and Emory University, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN - nursing education market size is estimated to grow by USD 65.65 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.12%. The nursing education market in US is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer nursing education market in US are Azusa Pacific University, Columbia University, Emory University, NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing, PLATTCOLORADO, Rush University, The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois, THE JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY, The Ohio State University, The University of Iowa, University of California, University of Maryland School of Nursing, University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, University of Pittsburgh, UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA, University of Washington, UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing, WEB WOC Nursing Education Program, Western Carolina University, and Yale University. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

Azusa Pacific University - The university offers a master of science in nursing education program which gives comprehensive preparation for teaching nursing in academic and clinical settings.

Columbia University - The college offers an education degree and advanced certificate program in nursing education which provide maximum flexibility while giving advanced training.

Emory University - The company offers distance-based BSN and entry to practice master in nursing program for the duration of 12 to 15 months.

Impactful driver- Rising demand for competency-based learning

The market is driven by rising demand for competency-based learning. Competency-based education (CBE) is an alternative to time-based methods to aid in preparation for health professionals like nurses and developing educational programs. By competency-based education and an emphasis on the performance standards for all nursing practitioners, the nursing education systems can increase the efficiency and efficacy of their purpose. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

- Increasing use of AR/VR in nursing education Major Challenges - The lack of assessment metrics

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market share growth by the graduate courses segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to an increase in the number of students enrolling in undergraduate and graduate programs at various nursing schools in order to specialize in their areas of interest. The graduate courses provide students with theoretical as well as practical knowledge, and they have a significant impact on the hiring process. Additionally, nursing students must have broad and extensive practical and theoretical knowledge before entering a specialty where they must deal with real-life patients suffering from chronic diseases and illnesses. Hence, such factors influence the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

US - Nursing Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.12% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.75

