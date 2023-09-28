US - Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) Market to grow by USD 137.04 million between 2022 - 2027 | The increasing enrollment of foreign students drives the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US - Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) Market is projected to increase by USD 137.04 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period. The primary driver behind the market growth is the rising enrollment of foreign students. Within the higher education sector, applicant tracking system software finds extensive use. The surge in international students enrolling in American colleges and universities has led to the increased need for ATS systems. As the number of international students continues to rise, there is an increasing demand for a more efficient method of student selection. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US 2023-2027

US - Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) Market 2023 – 2027: Challenge:

The market encounters a challenge due to the existence of open-source software. This software allows users to customize applicant tracking systems to meet their specific needs. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are the primary audience for this free, open-source applicant tracking software. Factors such as no cost and, occasionally, constrained budgets prompt SMEs to opt for open-source applicant tracking software instead of paid alternatives.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges

US - Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2023 – 2027: Segmentation:

The US - applicant tracking systems market is segmented by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises), End-user (Financial service, Technology, Healthcare, Retail, and Government and others)

The cloud-based segment is expected to contribute substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Implementing an applicant tracking system in the cloud provides recruiters with convenient access from any location and at any time. The cost-effectiveness of this approach is anticipated to drive greater adoption of cloud-based applicant tracking systems among organizations and institutions. Additionally, as smartphones and Internet access become more widespread, the demand for cloud-based applicant management systems is on the rise.

View Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments in the report.

US - Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2023 – 2027: Key Companies:

Arcoro Bamboo HR LLC Bullhorn Inc.

ClearCo. Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Greenhouse Software Inc.

Hireology Inc.

iCIMS Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

JobDiva Inc.

Jobvite Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Paycor Inc.

PrismHR Inc.

SAP SE Silkroad Technology Inc.

SwipeClock LLC Symphony Talent LLC Workday Inc.

Employ Inc.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Deployment Market Segmentation by End-User Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

