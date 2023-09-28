US - Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) Market to grow by USD 137.04 million between 2022 - 2027 | The increasing enrollment of foreign students drives the market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

28 Sep, 2023, 19:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US - Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) Market is projected to increase by USD 137.04 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period. The primary driver behind the market growth is the rising enrollment of foreign students. Within the higher education sector, applicant tracking system software finds extensive use. The surge in international students enrolling in American colleges and universities has led to the increased need for ATS systems. As the number of international students continues to rise, there is an increasing demand for a more efficient method of student selection. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US 2023-2027

US - Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) Market 2023 – 2027: Challenge:

The market encounters a challenge due to the existence of open-source software. This software allows users to customize applicant tracking systems to meet their specific needs. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are the primary audience for this free, open-source applicant tracking software. Factors such as no cost and, occasionally, constrained budgets prompt SMEs to opt for open-source applicant tracking software instead of paid alternatives.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

US - Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2023 – 2027: Segmentation:

The US - applicant tracking systems market is segmented by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises), End-user (Financial service, Technology, Healthcare, Retail, and Government and others)

The cloud-based segment is expected to contribute substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Implementing an applicant tracking system in the cloud provides recruiters with convenient access from any location and at any time. The cost-effectiveness of this approach is anticipated to drive greater adoption of cloud-based applicant tracking systems among organizations and institutions. Additionally, as smartphones and Internet access become more widespread, the demand for cloud-based applicant management systems is on the rise.

View Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments in the report.

US - Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2023 – 2027: Key Companies:

  • Arcoro Bamboo HR LLC Bullhorn Inc.
  • ClearCo. Inc.
  • Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
  • Greenhouse Software Inc.
  • Hireology Inc.
  • iCIMS Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • JobDiva Inc.
  • Jobvite Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Paycor Inc.
  • PrismHR Inc.
  • SAP SE Silkroad Technology Inc.
  • SwipeClock LLC Symphony Talent LLC Workday Inc.
  • Employ Inc.

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

Europe - Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) Market: The Europe - applicant tracking systems (ATS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 202.48 million.

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market: The applicant tracking systems (ATS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 745.21 million.

Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Deployment
  7. Market Segmentation by End-User
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Machine Condition Monitoring Market size to increase by USD 1.15 billion during 2022-2027| Wireless communication gaining momentum in industries to drive the market growth- Technavio

Automotive Catalyst Market size to grow by USD 2.47 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like BASF SE, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Clariant International Ltd., and many more

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.