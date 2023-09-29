US - Lottery Market size to grow by USD 39.39 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is concentrated due to the presence of prominent companies like Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp. and Florida Lottery, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US - lottery market size is estimated to grow by USD 39.39 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.61%. The lottery market in US is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer the lottery market in US are Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games LLC, and Texas Lottery Commission. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Lottery Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Arizona Lottery - The company offers lottery such as Winning Numbers, Where To Play, Draw Games, Quick Draw, Scratchers, and Fast Play.

Connecticut Lottery Corp. - The company offers lottery such as Scratch Games, Fast Play Games, Keno, Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto.

Florida Lottery - The company offers lottery such as Powerball, Mega Millions, Florida Lotto , Cash4Life, Jackpot Triple Play.

Impactful driver- Growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales

Impactful driver- Growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales

The growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales is driving the market growth significantly. Vendors follow integrated marketing communication through newspapers, magazines, and social media to sell their products. These communication channels play a major role in generating product awareness among users in the US. To draw in customers and encourage ticket sales, Georgia Lottery uses billboards with illuminated numbers. Brand awareness and engagement are the main focuses of social media marketing strategies implemented by players in the lottery market in the US.

Key Trend - Advancing technologies

- Advancing technologies Major Challenges - The socioeconomic impact of lotteries

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market share growth by the scratch-off games segment is significant during the forecast period. Scratch-off games include the commonly known quick and easy-to-play scratch-off cards. The popularity of this segment is growing due to factors such as low cost and instant chances to win. Additionally, this type of lottery doesn't need any skills or calculations to win. The cost of tickets ranges from USD 1 to USD 50 , with a 1:3 winning chance. Moreover, the higher-priced tickets offer higher prize money than other lotteries like Powerball and other terminal-based lotteries.

Lottery Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.96 Regional analysis US Key countries US and North America

