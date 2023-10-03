US - Luxury Massage Chair Market size to grow by USD 51.49 million from 2022 to 2027 |The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Beurer GmbH, Cozzia USA, Daiwa Massage and many more

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US - Luxury Massage Chair Market is projected to increase by USD 51.49 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.56%, during the forecast period. The luxury massage chair market in the US is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer luxury massage chair market in US are Beurer GmbH, Cozzia USA, Daiwa Massage, Dr.Care International Inc., Homedics USA, Human Touch LLC, Infinity Massage Chairs, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Living Earth Crafts, Luraco i9, Ogawa World USA LLC, Osakiusa, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Positive Posture LLC, Snailax, Svago, Tokuyo Biotech International Co. Ltd., and Zarifa Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Luxury Massage Chair Market in US 2023-2027

US - Luxury Massage Chair Market 2023 – 2027: Company Offering:

Beurer GmbH: The company offers luxury massage chairs such as Shiatsu massage chair MC 5000 HCT deluxe, and Shiatsu massage chair MC 3800 HCT modern.

US - Luxury Massage Chair Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics:

Impactful driver- The US - luxury massage chair market is witnessing significant growth, primarily due to the increasing elderly population in the country. Factors such as longer life expectancies, advances in healthcare, and a focus on preventive health practices are driving this trend. Additionally, the demand for pain relief and relaxation, especially among seniors dealing with musculoskeletal issues, is boosting the adoption of luxury massage chairs. These chairs offer targeted massages and improved blood circulation which is positively impacting market growth

- The US - luxury massage chair market is experiencing growth due to the emergence of alternative massaging equipment. As massage chairs gain popularity, various specialized massaging devices are being developed for specific body areas. This trend has led to increased adoption among pet owners, individuals with disabilities, and parents purchasing these chairs for their children. The market has seen the introduction of a range of innovative massaging equipment, including portable inflatable chairs, vibrating breast boosters, massaging socks, water spa jets, scalp massager caps, gaming vests for relaxation, foot massagers, and robotic machines. This growing adoption of diverse massage solutions is driving the US luxury massage chair market's expansion during the forecast period. Major Challenges - The rising availability of massage chair rentals

US - Luxury Massage Chair Market 2023 – 2027: Market Segmentation:

This US luxury massage chair market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and end-user (residential and commercial).

The offline segment is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming forecast period. This segment encompasses brick-and-mortar retail stores where customers can have a hands-on experience with and buy massage chairs. This choice is becoming increasingly popular among consumers due to the chance it provides for potential buyers to test various models and receive personalized guidance from well-informed sales associates. Furthermore, it allows customers to physically try out the massage chairs before making a purchase decision.

Luxury Massage Chair Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.56% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.09 Regional analysis US Key countries US and North America

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

