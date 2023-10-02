US - Outdoor Furniture Market size to grow by USD 1.43 billion from 2022 to 2027 | the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Agio International Co., Ashcomm LLC and Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US - outdoor furniture market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.4 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.26%. The outdoor furniture market in US is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer outdoor furniture market in US are Agio International Co., Ashcomm LLC, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd, Brown Jordan Co., Century Furniture LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Forever Patio, Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., LaZBoy Inc., Lebello USA, Lloyd Flanders Inc, Lowes Co. Inc., LUXCRAFT, MillerKnoll Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, The Home Depot Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Windward Design Group. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Outdoor Furniture Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Agio International Co. - The company offers outdoor furniture under its brand Apricity Outdoor.

Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd - The company offers outdoor furniture such as outdoor settings, bar settings, and outdoor lounge settings.

Brown Jordan Co. - The company offers outdoor furniture such as loveseats, armchairs, daybeds, and fire tables.

Impactful driver- The growing construction industry

The growing construction industry is influencing the demand for outdoor furniture. The number of residential units and commercial establishments is increasing which is due to the expansion of the construction industry in the country. Infrastructure upgrades in developed countries, increasing population in emerging countries, growing residential development, and a rise in are the key factors driving the expansion of the construction industry. The housing market is also rapidly increasing in the country, which will increase the demand for furniture. Hence, this expansion of the construction industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The growing construction industry The number of residential units and commercial establishments is increasing which is due to the expansion of the construction industry in the country. Infrastructure upgrades in developed countries, increasing population in emerging countries, growing residential development, and a rise in are the key factors driving the expansion of the construction industry. The housing market is also rapidly increasing in the country, which will increase the demand for furniture. Hence, this expansion of the construction industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Key Trend - Increasing demand for multi-purpose outdoor furniture

- Increasing demand for multi-purpose outdoor furniture Major Challenges - The high initial cost and long replacement cycle

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, clubhouses, supermarkets, do-it-yourself (DIY) and home furnishing improvement stores, and bedding stores that sell outdoor furniture are included in offline distribution channels. The manufacturers and distributors are planning their resources for branding and IT support as most of the outdoor furniture is sold in outlet retail stores of the vendors. Furthermore, vendors are generating most of their revenues from their retail stores. Specialty stores are also getting popular in the market. Hence, all the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Outdoor Furniture Market Scope In US Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.26% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.48

