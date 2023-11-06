US - Personalized Gifts Market size to increase by USD 3.85 billion between 2022 to 2027 | The rise in celebrity endorsements and social media promotions drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US - Personalized Gifts Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.85 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. The advent of gift-giving culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations is notably driving the personalized gifts market. However, factor such as Growing competition from homemade and DIY gifts may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Non-photo personalized gifts and Photo personalized gifts), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Geography (North America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Personalized Gifts Market in US 2023-2027

US - Personalized Gifts Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment within the US personalized gifts market is expected for significant growth during the forecast period. Physical stores provide a unique shopping experience, surpassing online options as customers can physically interact with products before purchase. A prominent player in this offline segment is Personalization Mall LLC, which has established retail outlets nationwide, offering a personalized shopping journey. In-store staff assist customers in selecting the perfect gift and customizing it with unique messages or designs. This inclusive approach, including choices in charms, chains, and materials, is expected to drive the popularity of offline distribution channels, propelling the growth of the US personalized gifts.

US - Personalized Gifts Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights

The personalized gifts market in US is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

American Greetings Corp.

American Stationery Co. Inc.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Brookstone

Cimpress Plc

Claranova SE

Contrado Imaging Ltd.

Corning Inc.

Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd.

Gift Service Inc.

Hallmark Card Inc.

Marks and Spencer Group plc

MH direkt e Commerce fulfillment GmbH and Co. KG

Shutterfly Inc.

Snapfish

Things Remembered Inc.

UncommonGoods LLC

Yildiz Holding A.S .

. Zazzle Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Personalized Gifts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.66 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Brookstone, Cimpress Plc, Claranova SE, Contrado Imaging Ltd., Corning Inc., Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Gift Service Inc., Hallmark Card Inc., Marks and Spencer Group plc, MH direkt e Commerce fulfillment GmbH and Co. KG, Shutterfly Inc., Snapfish, Things Remembered Inc., UncommonGoods LLC, Yildiz Holding A.S., Zazzle Inc., and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

