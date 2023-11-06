US - Personalized Gifts Market size to increase by USD 3.85 billion between 2022 to 2027 | The rise in celebrity endorsements and social media promotions drives the market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

06 Nov, 2023, 14:45 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US - Personalized Gifts Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.85 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. The advent of gift-giving culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations is notably driving the personalized gifts market. However, factor such as Growing competition from homemade and DIY gifts may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Non-photo personalized gifts and Photo personalized gifts), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Geography (North America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Personalized Gifts Market in US 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Personalized Gifts Market in US 2023-2027

US - Personalized Gifts Market 2023 – 2027:  Key Segment Analysis
The offline segment within the US personalized gifts market is expected for significant growth during the forecast period. Physical stores provide a unique shopping experience, surpassing online options as customers can physically interact with products before purchase. A prominent player in this offline segment is Personalization Mall LLC, which has established retail outlets nationwide, offering a personalized shopping journey. In-store staff assist customers in selecting the perfect gift and customizing it with unique messages or designs. This inclusive approach, including choices in charms, chains, and materials, is expected to drive the popularity of offline distribution channels, propelling the growth of the US personalized gifts.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View PDF Sample Report

US - Personalized Gifts Market 2023 – 2027:  Company Insights 
The personalized gifts market in US is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

  • American Greetings Corp.
  • American Stationery Co. Inc.
  • Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
  • Brookstone
  • Cimpress Plc
  • Claranova SE
  • Contrado Imaging Ltd.
  • Corning Inc.
  • Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd.
  • Gift Service Inc.
  • Hallmark Card Inc.
  • Marks and Spencer Group plc
  • MH direkt e Commerce fulfillment GmbH and Co. KG
  • Shutterfly Inc.
  • Snapfish
  • Things Remembered Inc.
  • UncommonGoods LLC
  • Yildiz Holding A.S.
  • Zazzle Inc.
  • 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

View PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

UK Personalized Gifts Market: The UK Personalized Gifts Market size is projected to increase by USD 898.1 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.61% between 2022 and 2027.

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market: The gifts novelty and souvenirs market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13,731.6 million.

Personalized Gifts Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.65%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3.85 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.66

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Brookstone, Cimpress Plc, Claranova SE, Contrado Imaging Ltd., Corning Inc., Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Gift Service Inc., Hallmark Card Inc., Marks and Spencer Group plc, MH direkt e Commerce fulfillment GmbH and Co. KG, Shutterfly Inc., Snapfish, Things Remembered Inc., UncommonGoods LLC, Yildiz Holding A.S., Zazzle Inc., and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Product
  7. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

US - Moving Services Market size to increase by USD 3.92 billion during 2022-2027| Growth in real estate market to drive the growth- Technavio

US - Moving Services Market size to increase by USD 3.92 billion during 2022-2027| Growth in real estate market to drive the growth- Technavio

The US - Moving Services Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.92 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period, according...
Portable Water Purifier Market size to grow by USD 147.12 from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd., Aquamira and Berkey Filters and many more

Portable Water Purifier Market size to grow by USD 147.12 from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd., Aquamira and Berkey Filters and many more

The Portable Water Purifier Market is estimated to grow by USD 147.12 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period, according ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.