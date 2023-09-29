US - Private Tutoring Market size to USD 20.48 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Driven by Growing emphasis on STEM education - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US - Private Tutoring Market size report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the private tutoring market in the US between 2023 and 2027 is USD 20.48 billion. One of the key factors driving market growth in the private tutoring market in the US is the growing emphasis on STEM education. STEM education involves the integration of core disciplines such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics into a unified learning model through the use of practical, application-based learning. Several vendors in the market offer personalized tutoring services for STEM subjects to students. The rising importance of STEM education is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Private Tutoring Market in US 2023-2027

Market Challenge - The wide availability of open-source material will be a major challenge for the private tutoring market growth in the US during the forecast period. Several service providers such as Coursera, edX, Udacity, and FutureLearn offer massive open online courses (MOOCs) with learning flexibility in terms of accessibility and course duration. MOOCs are increasingly emerging as a viable supplement or alternative to academic education in schools. Students and parents are increasingly viewing open-source learning as a cost-effective alternative to private tutoring services, owing to the high costs involved in availing of private tutoring services. Thus, factors such as the rising popularity of MOOCs and open-source learning are expected to hamper the growth of the tutoring services market in the US. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The US - private tutoring market is segmented by Type (Curriculum-based learning and Test preparation).

The curriculum-based learning segment is significant during the forecast period. The segment includes private tutoring services for regular academic subjects such as STEM, arts, and foreign languages. The rising importance of STEM courses in the education industry in the US contributes to the growth of the segment over the last few years. Educational institutions are increasingly providing basic STEM education with a high emphasis on a practical, hands-on learning approach. STEM learning is highly popular among students and parents due to the rapid surge in job opportunities in STEM-based fields over the last few years. Furthermore, entities like the US Department of Commerce state that job prospects in STEM-related fields would continue to grow at a faster rate when compared with non-STEM occupations during the forecast period.

View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the private tutoring market in US:

American Tutor Inc., ArborBridge LLC, Boston Tutoring Services, Chegg Inc., Club Z Inc., Coursera Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Mathnasium LLC, Pearson Plc, Superprof SAS, Sylvan Learning LLC, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Tutor Doctor, TutorMe LLC, Tutors International Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC

Related Reports:

The Canada - private tutoring market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.69% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,888.21 million.

The after-school tutoring market in China is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.11% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 70.09 billion.

Private Tutoring Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.86 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Tutor Inc., ArborBridge LLC, Boston Tutoring Services, Chegg Inc., Club Z Inc., Coursera Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Mathnasium LLC, Pearson Plc, Superprof SAS, Sylvan Learning LLC, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Tutor Doctor, TutorMe LLC, Tutors International Ltd., and Varsity Tutors LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Learning Method

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio