US - Seeds Market to grow by USD 10.42 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Ahern Agribusiness Inc., BASF SE and Bayer AG, and many more - Technavio

US - Seeds Market to grow by USD 10.42 billion from 2022 to 2027

Technavio

18 Oct, 2023, 03:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US - seeds market is estimated to grow by USD 10.42 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.12%. The seeds market in US is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer seeds market in US are Ahern Agribusiness Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bejo Zaden BV, BHNSeed, Burrell Seed Growers LLC, Central Garden and Pet Co., China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Emerald Seed Co., Fruition Seeds LLC, Great American Seed Up, Johnnys Selected Seeds, Kagome Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Origene Seeds Ltd., Renees Garden Seeds, Sakata Seed Corp., Takii and Co. Ltd., The Living Seed Co. LLC, and W. Atlee Burpee and Co. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy a report! 

Company Offering:

  • Ahern Agribusiness Inc. - The company offers seeds such as hot pepper and tomato seeds.
  • BASF SE - The company offers seeds such as flower seeds.
  • Bayer AG - The company offers seeds such as vegetable seeds.
  • Impactful driver- Growth in the adoption of GM seeds in the US
  • Key Trend - Growth in consolidation in the seeds market in US
    The rise in prominence of digital technology in agriculture is an emerging seed market trend in the US. The growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and analytics among farmers and food producers due to the advent of digital technology in agriculture. For instance, Parrot Drones SAS offers digital technology such as multispectral sensors, which helps simplify data collection and enable monitoring and analytics for farmers and food producers. 
  • Major Challenges - Regulatory constraints

 Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the GM seeds segment is significant during the forecast period. These are genetically modified or engineered seeds injected with genes from other plant variants to incorporate favorable traits. GM seeds' features include resistance to diseases, insecticides, and pesticides and tolerance to adverse weather conditions, including frost. 

Seeds Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.76

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

