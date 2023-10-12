US - Used Car Market size to grow by USD 35.96 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Excellent value for money proposition of used cars drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US - used car market size is estimated to grow by USD 35.96 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.14%. The used car market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer used car market are AutoNation Inc., CarMax Inc., Carvana Co., General Motors Co., Group 1 Automotive Inc., Hendrick Automotive Group, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Lithia Motors Inc., Penske Automotive Group Inc., Sonic Automotive Inc., Vroom Inc., and Asbury Automotive Group Inc. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Used Car Market in US 2023-2027

Company Offering:

AutoNation Inc. - The company offers used cars such as the 2020 Acura MDX, 2019 Acura RDX, 2020 BMW 3 Series, and 2021 Chrysler 300.

CarMax Inc. - The company offers used cars such as the 2007 Porsche Cayman 2dr Cpe, the 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus, the 2011 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto LX.

Carvana Co. - The company offers used cars such as the 2013 Dodge Dart Rallye, the 2019 GMC Acadia Denali, the 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, 2014 Kia Sorento LX.

Impactful driver- Excellent value for money proposition of used cars

Key Trend - Increased penetration of websites dedicated to selling used cars

Major Challenges - The increasing preference for car subscription services

Market Segmentation

The third-party channel segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. With a large number of new vehicle models being launched every year, the new US car market is highly competitive. This, however, drives a steady supply of used cars into the US - Used Car Market. There is a significant difference in used car prices compared to new cars. In the US car market, the progressing number of new cars launched will cause the average ownership cycle per car to decline over the forecast period.

Used Car Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.14% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.0

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

