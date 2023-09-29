US - Wall Decor Market size to grow by USD 9.80 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. and Brewster Home Fashions, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US - wall decor market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.80 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.02%. The wall decor market in US is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer wall decor market in US are Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Brewster Home Fashions, Costco Wholesale Corp., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., F. Schumacher and Co., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Kimball International Inc., Kirklands Inc., Kohls Corp., Lowes Co. Inc., Macys Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, Pier 1 Imports Online Inc., Restoration Hardware Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Transform Holdco LLC, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Wall Decor Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers wall decor such as prints, wall decorative pediments, paintings, and handmade decorative items.

The company offers wall decor such as prints, wall decorative pediments, paintings, and handmade decorative items. Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - The company offers wall decor such as decorative shelving, decals and wallpaper, wall mirrors, wall frames, wall clocks, and functional wall decor.

The company offers wall decor such as decorative shelving, decals and wallpaper, wall mirrors, wall frames, wall clocks, and functional wall decor. Costco Wholesale Corp. - The company offers wall decor such as art paintings, art prints, canvas arts, and decorative wall accents.

The company offers wall decor such as art paintings, art prints, canvas arts, and decorative wall accents. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Impactful driver- Improved standard of living by increasing the introduction of premium products

Improved standard of living by increasing the introduction of premium products Key Trend - Increasing trend for interior designing

- Increasing trend for interior designing Major Challenges - The rising competition increasing price war and reduced profit margins

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the offline segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Offline stores enable customers to physically examine the products before purchasing. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most popular distribution channels. The growth of supermarkets and hypermarkets is attributed to the growth of the organized retail sector in the US. Retail outlets offer a wide range of products under a single roof. Manufacturers of wall decor also sell their products through specialty stores and other retail formats. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The Europe wall décor market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.91% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,754.59 million.

The online home decor market share is expected to increase by USD 58.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%.

Wall Decor Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.02% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.8 Regional analysis US Key countries US and North America

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio