US$1,000,000,000 13.875% NOTES DUE 2024 (ISIN: USV9667MAA00 (REGULATION S) AND US92243XAD30 (RULE 144A)) (THE "2024 GUARANTEED NOTES"); AND US$1,200,000,000 8.95% NOTES DUE 2025 (ISIN: USG9727HAD62 (REGULATION S) AND US92243XAE13 (RULE 144A)) (THE "2025 GUARANTEED NOTES", TOGETHER WITH THE 2024 GUARANTEED NOTES, THE "GUARANTEED NOTES") EACH ISSUED BY VEDANTA RESOURCES FINANCE II PLC AND GUARANTEED BY TWIN STAR HOLDINGS LIMITED, WELTER TRADING LTD AND VEDANTA RESOURCES LIMITED (TOGETHER WITH ITS SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES, THE "COMPANY")
18 Dec, 2023, 09:59 ET
LONDON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ad hoc group of holders of the Guaranteed Notes (the "Ad Hoc Group") urges investors in the Guaranteed Notes to VOTE AGAINST the liability management proposals (the "LME Proposals") set out in the consent solicitation memoranda published by the Company on 13 December 2023.
The Company consistently has refused to engage with the Ad Hoc Group in a meaningful way despite repeated attempts on the part of the Ad Hoc Group to explore a consensual transaction. Indeed, the LME Proposals fail to incorporate any feedback from the Ad Hoc Group. Therefore, in the assessment of the Ad Hoc Group, the LME Proposals do not represent the best terms possible in respect of the Guaranteed Notes.
Holders of the Guaranteed Notes are invited to contact Solomon J. Noh or Polina Lyadnova of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP for further information.
The contact details for Mr. Noh and Ms. Lyadnova appear below:
|
Solomon J. Noh
|
Office: +44 (0) 20 7614 2306
Mobile: +44 (0) 78 4132 3679
|
Polina Lyadnova
|
Office: +44 (0) 20 7614 2355
Mobile: +44 (0) 77 8330 0736
SOURCE Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc; Vedanta Resources Limited
