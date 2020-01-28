U.S. #1 in Orthopedics HSS Opens West Palm Location, Announces Medical Leadership Team

HSS has ranked No. 1 in the nation for orthopedics for the past 10 consecutive years, according to U.S. News & World Report . The world's largest academic medical center specialized in orthopedics, rheumatology and related specialties, HSS attracts patients from all 50 States and more than 80 countries. Athletes from more than 80 of the highest performing teams in the world travel to HSS for care. In 2019, nearly 3,000 Florida residents travelled for care to the HSS main campus in New York.

"HSS is committed to the health, wellness and lifestyle of our patients," said Dr. Bryan Kelly, surgeon-in-chief and medical director, HSS. "We are always advancing innovative pathways to provide better care and an important part of that process is providing access to more people in new locations."

HSS Florida is led by Founding Medical Director David Altchek, MD, renowned sports medicine surgeon, chief emeritus of the HSS Sports Medicine Institute and Medical Director for the New York Mets. Nick Sama, MD, orthopedic trauma surgeon, will serve as Associate Medical Director for Inpatient Services; and Ryan Simovitch, MD, sports medicine and shoulder surgeon, will serve as Associate Medical Director for Ambulatory Services.

Located at 300 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, HSS Florida - West Palm Beach offers comprehensive outpatient orthopedic care, including physician consultations, advanced diagnostic and imaging services, specialized rehabilitation, sports performance programs and surgery.

"Southeast Florida is the ideal location for HSS to extend its reach and impact," said Dr. Altchek. "This new facility will serve as a real center of excellence for patients seeking a wide-range of musculoskeletal health services. I'm looking forward to working with some of the world's most highly skilled physicians, surgeons and other specialists at the spectacular HSS Florida campus."

Physicians practicing at HSS Florida include those based in Florida full-time as well as those who split their time between the New York and Florida campuses of HSS. In addition to Drs. Altchek, Sama, and Simovitch, other HSS physicians who will be seeing patients this month include:

Michelle Carlson , MD, hand and upper extremity surgeon

, MD, hand and upper extremity surgeon James "Beamer" Carr II, MD, sports medicine surgeon

Kathleen Davenport , MD, physiatrist

, MD, physiatrist John Wang , MD, hip and knee surgeon

"HSS is making the highest level of musculoskeletal care more convenient for a community that understands and values quality," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "This new facility is unlike any of our previous expansions as this is a brand-new comprehensive center built from the ground up and located outside of the New York City tri-state area."

Physical therapists and rehabilitation specialists will help patients with injuries and pain in the hand, wrist, elbow, low back and neck as well as sports injuries and general orthopedic pain. HSS Florida will also offer sports performance services, including running analysis. Depending on insurance, the need for a physician prescription may be waived.

About HSS

