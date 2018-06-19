US 1 Network Adopts Truckstop.com's LoadPay as their Payment Platform

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop.com, leader in transportation technology and load board solutions, has announced that US 1 Network, a leading transportation brokerage, has adopted LoadPay as their singular payment method for carriers.

Truckstop.com’s LoadPay

"The supply chain environment is changing rapidly and brokers are facing increasing pressure to compete," says Paris Cole, CEO at Truckstop.com. "New regulations, tight capacity and increasing needs of shippers are driving brokers to look at new technology like LoadPay to help them improve efficiency. US 1 and Truckstop have built a fantastic partnership over the years and we're excited they have joined the LoadPay payment platform. We look forward to continuing to support their ongoing success."

As a brokerage that continuously looks for ways to add value to their large Agent network, US 1 Network saw an opportunity to improve their payments process with LoadPay. LoadPay decreases brokers' and shippers' days to pay and in turn, improves Agents' relationships with their freight partners. LoadPay, with its multiple quick-pay options such as same day ACH, next day ACH, wire transfer, and fuel card gives carriers a way to easily manage their cash flow while enabling US 1 to eliminate paper checks, ACH fees and wire fees.

"We have a large Agent network and our focus is enabling our Agents to concentrate on moving freight and not managing the administrative details," said Mark Chandler, Director of Business Development at US 1 Network. "That's what made LoadPay so attractive. It gave us a turn-key payment solution that not only helps our Agents retain quality carriers but also streamlines our entire payment process."

Truckstop.com is proud to work with industry leaders like US 1 Network to provide innovative payment solutions to the freight community.

About Truckstop.com Truckstop.com is the world's most trusted load board and freight marketplace for drivers to find loads at the best rates, brokers to increase capacity, and shippers to manage freight. With Truckstop.com, brokers can post loads, carriers can search for available loads in real-time, and shippers can match their freight with the right person. For over 20 years, Truckstop.com has helped carriers, brokers, and shippers successfully run their businesses and find a better way to move freight. For more information, visit www.Truckstop.com.

About US 1 Network: Operating since 2005, in St. Augustine, FL., the US 1 Network provides quality services and expertise to independent transportation entrepreneurs, allowing them to profitably grow by focusing on their core competencies. Our Network includes US 1 Logistics, Freedom 1, America 1, Transport Leasing Services, Longbow Transportation and Logistics, Homeland 1 Logistics, White River Transportation, Lionhart Transportation, Centrans Truck Lines, and Colonial 1 Logistics.

Media Contact/Industry Relations :

Brent Hutto

197270@email4pr.com

(208) 674-6364

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-1-network-adopts-truckstopcoms-loadpay-as-their-payment-platform-300668316.html

SOURCE Truckstop.com

Related Links

http://www.Truckstop.com

