US $10.25 Billion Growth in Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System (EV BTMS) Market | Increasing Demand for EVs and their Expanded Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio

The electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market is poised to grow by USD 10.25 billion between 2020 and 2025, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Dana Inc., DOBER, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Gentherm Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MAHLE GmbH, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

EV BTMS Market 2021-2025: Key Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market is the increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications. The electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market is directly driven by the growing sales of BEVs and PHEVs. Factors such as advances in electric vehicle technologies, improvements in charging infrastructure, and improving socio-economic conditions are expected to fuel the demand for BEVs. The drastically amplified workload on EV batteries has increased the demand for a BTMS solution that enables a wider operating temperature range, enhanced battery lifespan, and increased range of EVs.

EV BTMS Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Battery Type

Li-ion



Lead-acid



Others

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43336

EV BTMS Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our EV BTMS market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies BTMS integrated with Thermal Management Systems (TMS) of other electric drive components as one of the key trends of the market.

EV BTMS Market 2021-2025: Market Analysis

Our research analysts have studied the historical data and deduced the key market drivers of the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) industry. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

EV BTMS Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market vendors

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis



Electric Vehicle Battery Current Sensor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis

EV BTMS Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dana Inc., DOBER, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Gentherm Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MAHLE GmbH, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Battery type

Market segments

Comparison by Battery type

Li-ion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lead-acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Battery type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dana Inc.

DOBER

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Gentherm Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

MAHLE GmbH

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Inc.

Valeo SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

