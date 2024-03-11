Selected by Techstars as one of The Featured Portfolio Companies, Trez.co Sets the Stage for Unprecedented Growth with a Focus on Serving America's Fastest-Growing Entrepreneurial Segment, the Hispanic.

U.S. 1st Latino Tech Payroll Startup Trez.co, Announces Advisory Board of Industry Giants and C-Suite Executives As It Opens Its Scaling Seed Round

Trez.co, the first U.S. Latino payroll platform company in the United States, is proud to announce its Board of Advisors. A remarkable assembly of distinguished global executives, the board will guide and champion Trez.co in its mobilization of the company's primary market, Latino and Latina companies, which contribute to the U.S. Latino GDP, which is now the fifth largest in the world, according to the U.S. Latino GDP Report. This initiative underscores Trez.co's commitment to driving national economic growth through customer first payroll, benefits, and financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of Latino businesses and employees.

"Techstars Miami was essential to our growth at the early stage, they helped us find our founding engineer, and provided us with a community of founders and mentors that have opened doors and supported us post program." Arthur Garcia Co-founder Trez.

"Trez is the successful outcome of conversations initiated from LBAN (latino business action network) at Stanford University. This inspiring achievement demonstrates the power of national Latino conglomerates and leaders who have paved the way for Latino creators to serve the fastest-growing segment in the U.S., the Hispanics. The enthusiastic acceptance from a distinguished group of global executives sends a powerful message to the tech ecosystem that Trez is at the right opportunity to become the next Latino billion-dollar company." Gustavo Suarez, Co-founder & CEO Trez.

Advisory Board Members

Trez.co, under the visionary leadership of Gustavo Suarez, has attracted an exceptional group of individuals to its Board of Advisors, each bringing a wealth of experience and insights from diverse sectors and industries:

Felipe Bayon: Esteemed for his tenure as CEO of Ecopetrol, Felipe has been instrumental in the leading diversified energy group in Colombia and one of the most important in Latin America, demonstrating historical financial performance. He led the transformation of Ecopetrol from an integrated oil & gas company to a diversified energy group, positioning it as a regional leader in the energy transition. Leading voice in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sector, globally recognized.

Rita Mitjans: With her experience as former head of strategy and CMO at ADP TotalSource achieving strong profitability and more than tripling the size of the business during her tenure. Rita also served as the Chief Inclusion & Corporate Responsibility Officer at ADP, brings a deep understanding of go-to-market, human resources, and corporate responsibility to the board.

Guillermo Diaz Jr: Currently leading with Purpose! He is the Founder/CEO of Conectado Inc, building an immersive XR/VR and Web3 platform to accelerate representation for Latinos in STEAM/Technology. As the former CIO of CISCO Systems, Guillermo pioneered digital transformation and technology solutions that propelled the tech giant into a new era of innovation and scalable global reach. Guillermo currently serves on the boards of Jack in the Box, Blue Shield of California and Unicoin Inc.

Lili Gil Valletta: Former corporate executive, board director and CEO/ Founder of Culture+ Group, is an expert in Cultural Intelligence® solutions, advising Fortune 500s with analytics, business and marketing strategies to turn cultural trends and demographics shifts into profits and growth. Her clients include some of the world's most iconic brands like Johnson & Johnson, Prudential, Kelloggs/ Kellanova, GSK, UnitedHealthcare, among others. She is also a regular TV business commentator analyzing markets and economic trends in national television.

Maria Eugenia Rey Renjifo: As the former Country Manager for Lufthansa Colombia, Maria Eugenia has demonstrated her prowess in the aviation industry, ensuring operational excellence and enhancing customer experiences. Maria Eugenia brings vast corporate governance experience as she has led several boards as the chairman of the board.

Maria Rios: The CEO of Nation Waste, Maria is a testament to entrepreneurial success in America, turning her waste management company into a multimillion-dollar enterprise and showcasing the impact of Latino leadership in sustainability.

A New Chapter for Trez.co

This announcement comes on the heels of Trez.co's successful pre-seed funding round. Currently, Trez.co is preparing for a Seed Round aimed at raising $3 Million in Q1/Q2 2024. As a Techstars Portfolio Company powered by JP Morgan, Trez.co is poised for rapid growth and scaling through its unique offerings to meet the needs of Latino businesses across the U.S. 50 States and Puerto Rico.

The first in-person meeting of the Board of Advisors is set to take place on March 8, 2024, in New York City, symbolically hosted on the 85th floor of the One World Trade Center. This Trez.co milestone not only signifies the board's commitment to Trez.co's vision but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in Latino-led technology innovation.

About Trez Inc

Trez.co, the first US Latino-focused payroll platform, offers specialized solutions for payroll, benefits, and financial services, empowering the Latino business community. Recognized by Techstars, Forbes, Inc, and Stanford GSB, our mission is to equip Latino entrepreneurs and their workforce with the tools for success.

Latino-owned businesses, a key driver of the U.S. economy, contribute significantly with $500 billion in annual sales and millions of jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics 78 percent of the new workers entering America's workforce between 2020 and 2030 will be Hispanic. Hispanics own more than 4.5 million businesses and employ over 2.9 million people. Trez.co taps into those growing trends and addresses the unique challenges these entrepreneurs face, enhancing their operational efficiency and growth potential.

