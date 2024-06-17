Mark L. Madrid: A Maverick and demonstrated national leader distinguished by multi-sectoral expertise joins U.S. 1st Latino tech payroll startup Trez.co Board of Advisors.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trez, the first U.S. Latino payroll platform company, proudly announces the addition of Mark L. Madrid to its distinguished Board of Advisors. This milestone moment reinforces Trez's commitment to becoming a billion-dollar US Latino tech startup and marks a significant milestone in our journey.

Madrid joins fellow esteemed leaders Felipe Bayon, Rita Mitjans, Guillermo Diaz Jr., Lili Gil Valletta, Maria Eugenia Rey Renjifo, and Maria Rios. Together, this powerhouse team will provide strategic guidance and resources to propel Trez.

U.S. 1st Latino Tech Payroll Startup Trez.co, Welcomes Former SBA Associate Administrator Mark L. Madrid to the Board of Advisors

Trez is on the cusp of a momentous chapter as Co-founder & CEO Gustavo Suarez and Co-Founder Arthur Garcia appoint Madrid, a luminary in the world of business and strategy. Madrid's appointment is a reflection of the company's relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and resilience. His vast and distinguished experience, spanning from Wall Street to academia to the United States Small Business Administration, and his proven ability to navigate complex business landscapes make him an invaluable addition to the board.

"Mark's addition to the Trez Board of Advisors is a testament to our commitment to excellence," expressed Gustavo Suarez, CEO of Trez. "Mark's illustrious career spans across multiple sectors, including corporate America, Fortune 500, Wall Street, nonprofit, academia, and the federal government(U.S. Small Business Administration). His track record of swiftly and innovatively solving complex business problems is unparalleled. Known for his infectious energy, unwavering discipline, and tenacity, Mark has the unique ability to unite people and foster a culture of optimism, regardless of the circumstances. With the collective expertise of such a distinguished board of advisors, Trez is posed for accelerated growth and the realization of our ambitious objectives. We extend a warm welcome to Mark!"

About Trez Inc

Trez.co, the first US Latino-focused payroll platform, offers specialized solutions for payroll, benefits, and financial services, empowering the Latino business community. Recognized by Techstars, Forbes, Inc, and Stanford GSB, our mission is to equip Latino entrepreneurs and their workforce with the tools for success.

Latino-owned businesses, a key driver of the U.S. economy, contribute significantly with $500 billion in annual sales and millions of jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics 78 percent of the new workers entering America's workforce between 2020 and 2030 will be Hispanic. Hispanics own more than 4.5 million businesses and employ over 2.9 million people. Trez.co taps into those growing trends and addresses the unique challenges these entrepreneurs face, enhancing their operational efficiency and growth potential.

Press Contact:

Maria DelMar Lopez

832-219-0919

https://www.trez.co/

SOURCE Trez Inc