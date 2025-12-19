US 250 Freedom Tour, Founding Member of Freedom 250 Network, to Launch Historic Year-long Celebration

US 250 Freedom Tour a 50 State, 50 Week tour celebrating America's 250th Anniversary will kick-off in Mesquite, Nevada, January 9-11

BRANSON, Mo., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- US 250 Freedom Tour (US250Tour.com) announced the official kick-off of the 50 State, 50 Week tour following President Trumps announcement on the launch of Freedom 250—a non-partisan organization leading the administration's celebration of America's 250th birthday.

One of the official US 250 Tour buses getting ready to head to Nevada Lady Liberty reenactor with child in front of Freedom Village on the US 250 Tour

"After months of collaborating with the White House 250 Taskforce, we are thrilled Freedom 250 has officially launched," said Kimberly Fletcher, founder and president of Moms for America and Executive Chairman of the US 250 Tour. "We are excited to be a part of this historic celebration as a Founding Member of the Freedom 250 network and the collaborative opportunities this network provides to unite the American people around this historic celebration."

US 250 Freedom Tour, as announced by President Trump, is a collection of public and private partners such as federal, state, and local governments, corporations, civic organizations, cultural and educational institutions, faith-based and philanthropic partners—giving every American, and friends of America, an opportunity to celebrate this historic milestone.

The US 250 Freedom Tour, will officially launch in Mesquite, Nevada, January 9th -11th. The year-long tour will bring American history to life through community, culture, and patriotism while uniting citizens across the country in a shared celebration of American freedom, innovation, faith, family, and the American dream.

Inspired by the post-World War II Friendship and Merci Trains, the US 250 Tour sparks a sense of gratitude and ignites a revival of the American Spirit through music, storytelling, education, and family-centered activities.

"This is an opportunity to share the remarkable story of America, honor our heroes, and celebrate the innovation, creativity, and resilience of the American people," said Tony Griffith, Executive Tour Director. "From our farmers and ranchers to the Space Coast and the entertainment industry, everyone will have an opportunity to participate in this historic tour."

At each stop, visitors will be welcomed to Freedom Village, a traveling patriotic festival hosting stages for national and local performers, family-focused activities, Liberty Kids America, interactive educational exhibits, immersive AI-driven history experiences, and State Heritage Pavilions. Evenings will conclude with The Great American Journey™, a multimedia stage production that merges historical reenactments with live, original music.

Families will also be invited to participate in Liberty Trips™, an engaging adventure exploring historical sites in each state, guided by historians, historic reenactors, special guests, celebrities, and the tour's mascot, Liberty the Beagle.

The US 250 Freedom Tour is a founding member of the Freedom 250 Network, produced in partnership with Moms for America, Inc., and spearheaded by GFM Productions.

For more information, visit US250Tour.com.

