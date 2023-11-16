U.S. Academic Medical Centers Market Analysis Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of Cleveland Clinic, Weill Cornell Medicine, Stanford Health Care, UAB Health System, Cedars-Sinai and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Academic Medical Centers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. academic medical centers market size is expected to reach USD 1.44 trillion by 2030. It is projected to register a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period. The market's growth can be attributed to better access to the latest breakthroughs and treatment procedures and the launch of new AMCs in the U.S.



Academic Medical Centers (AMCs) are rapidly shifting towards the latest technologies and treatment models owing to the rising research funding from the federal government. For instance, in May 2022, the University of Maryland School of Medicine partnered with University of Maryland College Park (UMCP) computer scientists, engineers, and University of Michigan physician-scientists to launch MIXR, a new Center for Medical Innovations in Extended Reality. Such initiatives by the major facilities are expected to drive the market's growth over the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market's growth during the initial phase, owing to reduced patient demand and closures of research operations at these centers to limit the spread of the virus. Moreover, medical education was significantly impacted. Many medical schools had to transition to virtual or hybrid learning models, disrupting traditional in-person clinical rotations and hands-on training. However, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and virtual care models. Academic medical centers had to quickly implement telehealth solutions to continue providing patient care while minimizing in-person interactions. This shift prompted a reconsideration of healthcare delivery models.



Market Report Highlights

Based on the region, the Northeast region held the largest market share in 2022. Many prestigious universities and research institutions that often collaborate with academic medical centers are available in the region, which contributes to the high market share

Numerous AMCs expanded their revenue streams by engaging in various community health system and physician partnerships. For instance, in October 2022 , Tulanve University and LCMC Health partnered for care expansion across Southeast Louisiana and to improve medical training and innovation in the region

The adoption of technologically advanced solutions such as telehealth, EHR, and others is expected to improve patient care and enhance the profitability of the facilities. This is contributing to the growth of the market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1. Rising funding for academic & research programs

3.1.1.2. Growing physician shortage

3.1.1.3. Increasing number of AMCs

3.1.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1. High cost of services

3.1.2.2. Shift towards value-based payment models

3.2. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Reimbursement Scenario



Chapter 4. U.S. Academic Medical Centers (AMC) Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Definitions

4.2. U.S. Academic Medical Centers (AMC) Market: Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Academic Medical Centers (AMC) Market: Region Movement & Market Share Analysis



Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

Cleveland Clinic

Weill Cornell Medicine

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Medical Center University Hospitals

The General Hospital Corporation ( Massachusetts General Hospital)

General Hospital) Stanford Health Care

UAB Health System

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research ( Mayo Clinic )

) Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Cedars-Sinai

The Johns Hopkins University

UC San Diego Health

