U.S. Accounting Undergraduate Enrollment Continues to Outpace Growth Rate for Business Majors Overall

Four-year Programs Saw Nearly 9 Percent Increase Over Spring 2025

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting undergraduate enrollment in U.S. colleges and universities showed strong growth in spring 2026 and continued to eclipse the performance of business-related fields of study in aggregate, according to an American Institute of CPAs analysis of data recently released by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Accounting enrollment at 4-year undergraduate programs rose 8.9% to 205,180 in spring 2026, the third consecutive year-over-year increase.

Source: Data from National Student Clearinghouse Research Center

Overall accounting undergraduate enrollment including community colleges and other programs grew 5.7% year over year in the spring 2026 semester.

Accounting's increase compares to 1.3% for enrollment across all majors, data from the research center's Clearinghouse Enrollment Insights: Final Spring Enrollment Trends shows. Overall growth for undergraduate enrollment in business, management and marketing majors was also 1.3% in the semester.

The spring 2026 increase in undergraduates within accounting programs follows a 12.7% rise in spring 2025 and a 4.8% increase in spring 2024

"This is the third straight year we've seen increases, so accounting is really showing momentum right now among students," said Susan Coffey, CPA, CGMA, the AICPA's CEO of public accounting. "But it's more than just enrollment data. We're seeing strong interest in the new CPA Exam, rising entry-level pay withing firms and finance teams, and more buzz in general about accounting as a great career choice for students and young professionals. The word is getting out."

Among the highlights from the clearinghouse's most recent data:

Total undergraduate accounting enrollment in 2026 was 281,992 students, compared to 266,868 last year. That includes enrollment at 4-year colleges and universities, community colleges, and hybrid institutions that primarily offer associate's degrees.

Accounting enrollment at 2-year and related undergraduate programs fell 3.2 percent to 64,900.

The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report did not include data on master's program enrollment by major.

The AICPA continues to work with educators, accounting firms and other employers, state CPA societies and other accounting bodies to promote workforce development and career opportunities in the profession and to prepare emerging talent for the workplace, through skills efforts such as the Professional Ready Initiative.

Beyond the accounting enrollment increases, positive trends for the profession include CPA Exam volume:

In 2025, first-time CPA Exam candidates were at their highest level since 2018, except for the 2023 spike in volume preceding the change to the new exam format.

Exam passers (candidates passing all four sections) and unique Exam candidates were at their highest since 2017, with the same exception.

Students can visit ThisWaytoCPA.com to discover resources and information about accounting careers.

About the American Institute of CPAs

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world's largest member association representing the CPA profession, with a history of serving the public interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice, including business and industry, public practice, government, education, and consulting. A founding member of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the AICPA sets ethical standards for the profession, attestation standards, and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, not-for-profit organizations, and federal, state, and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials, partners across the profession to build future talent, and drives continuing education to advance the vitality, relevance, and quality of the profession.

SOURCE AICPA