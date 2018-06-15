U.S. Activated Carbon Industry Obtains Unanimous Favorable Determination from U.S. International Trade Commission That Extends Antidumping Order on China for Five Years

As a result of the Commission's determination, in combination with an expedited determination published by the Commerce Department earlier this month finding that revocation of the antidumping order would likely lead to a continuation or recurrence of dumping at significant margins, the antidumping order on certain activated carbon from China will be continued for an additional five years.

"This is a very welcome result for U.S. producers of steam activated carbon, which is utilized in a wide range of applications, including removing undesirable tastes and odors from drinking water, eliminating contaminants from industrial waste water, processing of foods, pharmaceuticals, and alcoholic beverages, and as a key component in pollution abatement systems," said John M. Herrmann, a partner at Kelley Drye & Warren LLP and counsel to the domestic activated carbon industry. "Maintaining the antidumping duty order against activated carbon from China, and the market discipline the order provides, will allow domestic producers to continue to compete in the U.S. market without the presence of unfairly traded imports."

The existing order has been in effect since April 2007, following the domestic industry's successful prosecution of its case against unfairly traded Chinese imports. As a result of today's vote, the order will remain in place until at least 2023, when a third sunset review proceeding will be undertaken.

The U.S. activated carbon producers that supported continuation of the antidumping order are Calgon Carbon Corporation, Cabot Norit Americas Inc., and ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC. They are represented in this proceeding by John M. Herrmann, David A. Hartquist, R. Alan Luberda, and Melissa M. Brewer of Kelley Drye & Warren LLP.

SOURCE Kelley Drye & Warren LLP