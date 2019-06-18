U.S. Adjusting Services Partners with HOVER to Expedite and Improve Claims Satisfaction

In 2017 , 6.26 percent of insured homes experienced a claim, compared to just 4.87 percent in 2014. Despite a growing number of property damage claims, available resources to meet market demands have not increased, resulting in longer cycle time and increased costs. HOVER's technology is helping to close these gaps.

"With HOVER's 3D digital models and precise measurements, we can inspect and estimate damage quickly and easily," said Mike Pszanka, EVP of Claims Operations at U.S. Adjusting Services. "Not only has this improved our efficiencies, but it also provides a much more positive customer experience."

HOVER transforms smartphone photos of any property into a scaled 3D digital model with exact exterior measurements, including the roof, walls, openings and windows, eliminating human error and enabling adjusters to produce highly accurate estimates in less time. With such accessible and easy to use technology, homeowners can assist and expedite the process by capturing photos through the HOVER app themselves.

"By incorporating HOVER's 3D technology into their claims process, U.S. Adjusting Services is able to provide a faster and more seamless experience for their carrier customers and their policyholders," said Kevin Reilley, Executive Vice President at HOVER. "When a fire or other natural disaster damages their property, homeowners need their claims settled quickly so they can pick up their lives again. We are pleased to partner with U.S. Adjusting to better serve carriers and empower homeowners in this process."

U.S. Adjusting Services launched HOVER at their yearly Adjuster Conference on June 2-3 in Denton, Texas. HOVER will also become an integral part of the training program offered to adjusters at the Catastrophe Adjuster Training Institute, one of the top adjuster schools in the United States and part of the U.S. Adjusting Services family of companies.

About U.S. Adjusting Services

U.S. Adjusting Services is one of the top independent adjusting firms in the United States servicing some of the largest and most respected insurance companies across the United States. The family-owned business provides a complete range of claims adjusting, risk management, and catastrophe support services to insurance companies, government agencies, and self-insured corporations. Dedicated to excellence, U.S. Adjusting Services has trained and assembled a nationwide adjusting workforce second to none in the industry.

About HOVER

HOVER transforms smartphone photos of any property into an accurate, interactive 3D model, giving homeowners the power to unlock the true potential of their largest economic asset. Thousands of exterior contractors are using HOVER to save time and money on every project, establish instant credibility and close more business. HOVER's insurance industry customers use the up-to-date measurements to reduce claim adjusting costs, decrease cycle times, and improve the overall customer experience. HOVER is backed by Google Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Standard Industries and The Home Depot, and has raised $87 million in funding to date.

SOURCE HOVER

Related Links

https://hover.to

