U.S. Adoptive Families are Very Concerned

PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona, Utah, and Arkansas adoptive families were promised legal adoptions of babies from the Marshall Islands by Paul Petersen, Maricopa County Arizona's currently incarcerated County Assessor. Luckily, for the time being, it appears that Marshall Islands adoptions facilitated by Paul Petersen will not be overturned. Families are reaching out to Building Arizona Families, Arizona's largest adoption agency, with their concerns for the integrity of the adoption process. There is grave concern that this travesty will create another one - that loving families will decide not to take the risk of opening their hearts and homes to vulnerable babies and children who desperately need families.

Saying goodbye Changing hands

Pregnant women from the Marshall Islands were treated like property. Often these women did not even have a bed to sleep on, and many were paid off on the day of birth to give their babies away. Birth mothers that come to Building Arizona Families are frightened. We have to reassure them that our adoption agency is a safe place. How does this horrific situation impact women struggling with crisis pregnancies and their openness to get the help they need?

Finally, there is the baby. If their mother had not been paid handsomely to give them away at birth, would they have been given up for adoption? It's a heartbreaking question.

According to Kelly Rourke-Scarry, M.Ed., co-founder, President and CEO of Building Arizona Families, there are key criteria adoptive families should investigate before adopting.

The most important criteria for international adoption is Hague accreditation. In the United States, international adoptions should be processed through a Hague accredited adoption agency to prevent abduction, sale, and trafficking of children. This is a rigorous accreditation process to protect the integrity of the adoption process.

Adoption agencies should also be state licensed. They should be transparent about all adoption costs. Relationships between birth mothers and adoptive families should be mutually agreed upon. An adoption case worker should be present to ensure that the best interests of the baby are protected at all costs.

About Kelly Rourke-Scarry, M.Ed, President & CEO of Building Arizona Families

Kelly Rourke-Scarry was adopted. She is passionate about making sure that adoptions are in the best interest of the three parties involved in an adoption. Mrs. Rourke-Scarry is available for interview to discuss best practices to protect birth mothers, newborn babies, and Arizona's adoptive families. Mrs. Rourke-Scarry also hosts a podcast called "Birth Mother Matters" to educate society regarding adoption issues.

About Building Arizona Families

Building Arizona Families is a non-profit, Arizona licensed, Hague accredited adoption agency serving Arizona families since 2004. Building Arizona Families provides adoptive and birth families with professional adoption services and place children through domestic infant, interstate, and international adoption programs. Building Arizona Families is dedicated to breaking down the barriers and obstacles of adoption and helping every child to find their forever family. Building Arizona Families can be reached at 623-694- 9864 or 480-349-2885.

CONTACT: VICKIE ISAAC, PRESIDENT/CEO ELEVATE MARKETING LLC

602-403-7575

226155@email4pr.com

875 S. Estrella Pkwy.

Goodyear, AZ 85ee8

T 602-403-7575

www.elevatemarketing.biz

SOURCE Building Arizona Families

Related Links

http://www.elevatemarketing.biz

