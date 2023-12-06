U.S. Adults Plan to Be Kinder to the Planet This Holiday Season by Making Climate-Smart Choices in Kitchen, Recycling More

One in two Americans buy products from companies that take steps to reduce environmental impact

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to recycling more, 40% of Americans are thinking about doing their part for the planet this holiday season in the kitchen according to a new YouGov omnibus survey* commissioned by Neutral Foods, the nation's first carbon neutral food company. The survey fielded November 27-28, 2023, reveals that during the holidays, U.S. adults are planning to:

Cook more with seasonal ingredients (24%),

Cook less to ensure less food waste (19%), or

Switch to climate-smart ingredients (10%).

If all U.S. households that celebrate Christmas left out a glass of carbon neutral milk with cookies for Santa, nearly 74,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions would be eliminated. www.eatneutral.com

One in two U.S. adults (50%), according to the survey, say protecting the planet matters to them, and they buy products from companies that take steps to reduce impact or harm to the environment. When Americans who celebrate the holidays and use milk were asked how likely they were to consider switching to a new brand of milk if it was better for the planet, tasted exactly the same, and was priced similarly to their current favorite brand of milk, 62% said they would definitely or probably consider the change.

"We know about energy-saving LED Christmas lights, cutting back on wrapping paper and even carbon-offsetting travel, but there's an even easier way to be planet-friendly during the holidays and that's with the milk we use for our favorite dishes," said Marie Saba , cookbook author and Neutral Foods recipe contributor. "Making simple climate-friendly changes in the kitchen add up, even including the milk and cookies families will leave out for Santa."

If all U.S. households that celebrate Christmas left out a glass of carbon neutral milk with cookies for Santa, nearly 74,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions would be eliminated. This is equivalent to:

Taking more than 16,000 cars off the road for one year,

Providing electricity to more than 14,000 homes, or

Recycling over 25,000 tons of waste instead of it going into landfills.

Americans consume more milk during the holidays, making it a great time to think about which brand can make a difference. The YouGov survey reveals that 30% of Americans who celebrate the holidays will increase their consumption by simply drinking more milk, while an additional 28% say they will do so by consuming it with food, such as adding it to tea and coffee. Preparing desserts and sweets is the most popular way U.S. adults plan to increase their use of milk including:

Cakes 24%

Cookies 23%

Pies 18%

Ice Cream 12%

Gravy 12%

Custard 11%

According to the survey, U.S. adults say ways they are planning to be kinder to the planet this holiday season include recycling more (40%), opting for reusable/no gift wrapping (23%), limiting travel, or opting for carbon offset travel (17%), and starting or continuing to compost (14%).

"While it's encouraging to see consumers are thinking about how to reduce their environmental impact during the holidays, this poll also tells us that one-fourth of Americans don't know what steps they will take," said Marcus Lovell Smith, CEO, Neutral Foods. "Neutral organic milk is a climate-smart choice for those looking to improve their carbon footprints this holiday season and beyond."

Downloadable images are here.

*All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1143 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 27th-28th November 2023. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

Media Contact:

Kate Lowery / Abby Roedel

512-657-0925

SOURCE Neutral Foods