US Advertising Service Revenues to Reach $135 Billion in 2022

CLEVELAND, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US advertising service revenues are forecast to reach $135 billion in 2022, according to Advertising Services: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Advertising agency revenues – the largest segment – are projected to reach $59.8 billion in 2022. The diversified offerings and integrated advertising services provided by advertising agencies leave them well positioned to take advantage of rapidly growing marketing channels, such as blog-based and influencer advertising, while reducing exposure to and reliance upon underperforming channels, such as print media.

Over the 2007-2017 period, spending on print advertising continued its long-term decline as advertisers shifted spending to internet advertising. While traditionally dominant advertising channels such as TV and radio continue to be consumed at high rates, digital media consumption – including the use of apps, social media, internet videos, and web browsing – is becoming the leading category. As a result, advertisers are diverting spending from TV advertising to internet-based ads.

These and other key insights are featured in Advertising Services: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US advertising service industry revenues in nominal US dollars. Total revenues are segmented by establishment type in terms of:

advertising agencies

public relations agencies

direct mail advertisers

media buying agencies

display advertisers

media representatives

other establishment types

To illustrate historical trends, total revenues and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

