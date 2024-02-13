U.S. Aerospace Company Developing Perovskite Solar Cells For Use In Space

News provided by

Merida Aerospace

13 Feb, 2024, 08:42 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merida Aerospace, a Tampa-based aerospace company, is developing perovskite solar cells tailored for space applications, with a specific emphasis on enhancing performance and economy for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

LEO satellites often rely on solar panels as their primary power source, capturing sunlight during orbital solar exposure for sustained operation. These panels enhance weight efficiency by reducing the need for excessive number of batteries, enabling autonomous function during intermittent access to sunlight while in low earth orbit.

Continue Reading
Rendering provided by Merida Aerospace
Rendering provided by Merida Aerospace

Gallium arsenide solar panels, with efficiencies around 30%, have been the go-to for solar cells in the space solar energy field. Gallium arsenide material exhibits unique semiconductor properties, making it ideal for space applications. However, despite their performance, gallium arsenide solar panels face challenges due to higher manufacturing costs, primarily stemming from the scarcity of gallium and their complex manufacturing process. These cost constraints have prompted researchers and industry experts to explore alternative materials and manufacturing processes to make high-efficiency solar cells more economically viable.

That's where Perovskite solar cells emerge as a promising alternative, offering distinct advantages over gallium arsenide. Perovskite cells present cost-effectiveness through simplified and economical manufacturing processes. Their flexibility and versatility make the material suitable for diverse applications, from lightweight to bendable solar panels. While gallium arsenide has been synonymous with high efficiency, ongoing research indicates that perovskite cells are rapidly closing the efficiency gap, displaying potential comparable or even higher efficiency levels.

Merida Aerospace, a comprehensive vertical space company, takes pride in manufacturing all components integral to space exploration. From rocket launch motors to satellite components and ground communication systems, Merida Aerospace stands as a one-stop-shop for everything related to space, captured by its motto: "Space of Things - Everything space under one roof."

Currently, Merida Aerospace's research engineer, Andrea Marquez is overseeing the developmental project. Andrea states that "Perovskite solar cells have demonstrated remarkable resilience to high-energy radiation in space conditions, thanks to a self-healing effect. Furthermore, the arrangement of perovskite crystals is influenced by space temperatures, enhancing their light absorption capabilities."

Perovskite solar cells may signify a groundbreaking advancement, due to their efficiency potential and unique optical properties. Their crystalline structure allows optimal light absorption, rivaling or exceeding traditional silicon-based solar cells. Perovskite's ease of processing through cost-effective methods makes it attractive for lightweight, flexible, and adaptable solar panels. Perovskite technology holds the potential to revolutionize the solar energy landscape.

Recently Dr. Lyndsey McMillon-Brown, a NASA research engineer, celebrated the success of a spaceflight demonstration testing perovskite durability on the International Space Station. After a 10-month exposure, the perovskite film displayed resilience and unexpected restorative properties. This opens exciting possibilities for perovskite in space exploration, challenging previous doubts.

Perovskite solar panels are increasingly being viewed as the potential future of solar cells in fact many professionals in the field see perovskite technology as a possible game-changer due to its combination of high efficiency, versatility in manufacturing, and potential for cost-effectiveness.

Furthermore, the enhanced efficiency and adaptability of perovskite solar cells positions them as a competitive player in the race for more effective renewable energy sources. Perovskite technology may become a mainstream choice for powering residential, commercial, and industrial applications. This shift could redefine the solar industry landscape, moving towards a future where perovskite solar cells play a vital role in meeting the world's growing energy demands sustainably.

Perovskite solar cells offer environmental benefits, contributing to a sustainable and eco-friendly approach. Their components are abundant and involve a less energy-intensive manufacturing process, aligning with global shifts toward cleaner and sustainable energy technologies.

Contact:
Max Villanueva
+52 999 282 9050
[email protected]

SOURCE Merida Aerospace

Also from this source

Plans for a National Rocket and Space Center in the Yucatán Peninsula Are Underway

Plans for a National Rocket and Space Center in the Yucatán Peninsula Are Underway

Merida Aerospace, a Tampa-based aerospace company is preparing a historic leap forward for space exploration and education in Mexico. The project...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.