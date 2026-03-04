U.S.-Africa Trade Desk Expands Direct U.S. Cotton Exports to Mauritius

Following the arrival of the inaugural 300-ton shipment of North Carolina cotton last year, USATD has now facilitated a second landmark shipment of more than 500 tons of premium U.S. cotton sourced from Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. This marks the first time in history that U.S. cotton producers are directly supplying Mauritius at commercial scale.

The milestone was celebrated today at an event hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Mauritius and USATD The event featured an expert discussion on trade relations between the United States and African countries, Mauritius's role as a regional trade and investment hub, the future of commercial bilateralism, and its impact on global supply chains. The panelists include Chargé d'Affaires Craig Halbmaier, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade Dhananjay Ramful, USATD CEO Gavin van der Burgh, and Managing Director of Absa Bank Ravin Dajee. They assessed how U.S.-Mauritius commercial partnerships can strengthen regional supply chain resilience. CEOs, executives, and industry leaders across different sectors in Mauritius attended as guests.

U.S. Government Support

Chargé d'Affaires Craig Halbmaier praised the achievement:

"It is a privilege to see U.S.-grown cotton spun into fabric right here in Mauritius. This partnership, forged by USATD, is not just about fiber. It's about weaving stronger trade ties between the United States and Africa. This is a model that can be replicated across East and Southern Africa."

The Embassy's interagency support included the Foreign Agricultural Service, the Foreign Commercial Service, and the State Department.

Local and Industry Perspectives

The Mauritius Export Association (MEXA) Director Lilowtee Rajmun-Jooseery highlighted the broader national impact: "Mauritius is repositioning itself as a competitive textile hub. By sourcing directly from the U.S., we cut costs, boost local jobs, and strengthen bilateral trade ties. USATD is helping build a resilient bridge between our manufacturers and American suppliers."

Mauritian Government Perspective

"These cotton imports not only support Mauritian industry, they also strengthen our expanding trade and investment ties with the United States, which are key pillars of our growing bilateral strategic partnership," Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade stated.

A New Era of Commercial Diplomacy

USATD is pioneering a demand-driven trade approach that directly connects U.S. suppliers with African buyers, while advancing compliance, logistics, and financing systems to enable seamless cross-border commerce of finished products using U.S. goods for U.S. consumers.

With global apparel brands seeking sustainable and reliable supply chains, this initiative demonstrates how U.S. cotton can anchor Africa's apparel exports to the U.S., supporting American farmers, creating jobs in Mauritius, and driving long-term bilateral prosperity.

