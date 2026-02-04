SAN FRANCISCO and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 6Letters, a digital health company specializing in AI-driven hormone insight platforms, today announced the results of a U.S. market validation study demonstrating strong indicators of commercial success for MOJO KING, its AI-powered hormone monitoring app that is already live in the market.

U.S. AI-Validated Study Indicates Strong Market Traction and Growth Potential for MOJO KING, Now Live by 6Letters

The independent pre-launch concept and early-user perception study was conducted with 80 U.S.-based participants through Curi AI, an AI-driven research firm known for applying machine learning to enhance survey reliability, detect response bias, and analyze behavioral intent.

AI-Enhanced Research Confirms High Data Reliability

Unlike traditional surveys, the study leveraged Curi AI's proprietary AI models to assess response consistency, emotional alignment, and latent bias, resulting in a high-confidence dataset suitable for strategic decision-making and external validation.

By combining structured responses with AI-based validation layers, the research methodology significantly reduced noise and overstatement, strengthening the credibility of the findings.

Strong Indicators of Market Fit for a Live Product

Key results from the study suggest that MOJO KING has achieved early product–market fit:

Repeat Usage Intention: 4.63 out of 5

– 67.5% of respondents selected the highest possible score

– No respondents indicated low reuse intent

– 67.5% of respondents selected the highest possible score – No respondents indicated low reuse intent Premium Conversion Potential: 24%

– Nearly one in four users demonstrated strong willingness to pay for advanced features

These metrics indicate that users perceive MOJO KING not as a one-time novelty, but as a repeat-use digital health service with monetization viability.

Users Perceive MOJO KING as a New Category, Not a Medical Test

One of the most notable findings relates to how users conceptually position the product:

79% reported having no direct comparison anchor

Only 5% compared the experience to traditional medical laboratory testing

This suggests that MOJO KING is perceived as a new category of continuous, personalized hormone insight, rather than a diagnostic substitute — a positioning that supports scalability and broad consumer adoption.

Preventive Wellness Audience Dominates

The dominant user persona identified in the study was "Preventive Seeker" — individuals motivated by early awareness, self-optimization, and long-term well-being rather than acute medical symptoms.

Supporting this finding:

High-urgency users accounted for just 5%

Moderate- to low-urgency users comprised 95% of respondents

This aligns MOJO KING with the rapidly growing preventive wellness and self-tracking market in the United States.

Minimal Trust and Usage Barriers Reported

Despite increasing scrutiny of AI in healthcare, respondents reported virtually no major trust barriers, including concerns related to privacy, accuracy, or usability.

Additionally, usage hurdles such as complexity and cost sensitivity were negligible, indicating that the product's UX and value proposition resonate well with U.S. consumers.

Mental and Emotional Stability Emerges as the Top Value Driver

When asked which features were most compelling:

Mental and emotional care ranked first (86%), surpassing fitness, muscle, and libido-related features

This finding reflects a broader shift in consumer expectations, positioning hormone insights as foundational to emotional balance and peace of mind, not merely physical performance.

AI-Native by Philosophy, Not by Add-On

6Letters emphasized that these outcomes reflect its AI-native approach to product development.

AI is embedded across the company's stack — from biological signal interpretation and personalization to market research validation and user insight generation.

"We design products the way we analyze markets — with AI at the core," said a spokesperson for 6Letters.

"Partnering with Curi AI for this study reinforced both the rigor of our data and our commitment to evidence-based growth."

Positioned for Scalable Growth

With MOJO KING already available to users, the study's results provide external validation of its market readiness, monetization potential, and user trust — key indicators for sustained growth and future expansion.

About 6Letters

6Letters is a digital health company developing AI-driven, non-invasive hormone insight platforms designed to help individuals understand biological rhythms, emotional balance, and long-term well-being.

About Curi AI

Curi AI is an AI-powered research and intelligence company specializing in advanced survey validation, behavioral signal analysis, and decision-support systems.

SOURCE 6Letters