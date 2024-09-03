US aims to increase SAF output by 12,000% and lead the renewable fuel transition in aviation, Fastmarkets steps in with industry-leading market intelligence

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets, a leading cross-commodity price-reporting agency, is excited to announce the launch of its first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) prices for the North American market. This initiative aims to use Fastmarkets' comprehensive understanding of feedstock markets and associated carbon credits and subsidies to bring transparency and stability to the burgeoning SAF market, propelling the aviation industry towards a greener future.

SAF is a critical part of the global decarbonization mandate. Investment in research & development and refining facilities from market players such as traditional oil and gas companies, renewable refiners, airline manufacturers, airline operators, financial institutions and government agencies has made SAF commercially viable – it is now being actively used as a replacement for traditional jet fuel.

As commercial air traffic continues to grow strongly after Covid-19, future decarbonization initiatives of the airline industry depend on the successful adoption and usage of SAF at scale globally. From January 1, 2025, the European Union will impose its first SAF mandate while the US is set to introduce new low-carbon tax credits to incentivize SAF production. These regulations will drive a substantial increase in SAF output, with the US aiming to produce 35 billion gallons per year by 2050 and the EU targeting a mandate for 70% SAF use on of all EU-originating flights.

Demand for SAF is likely to outstrip supply in the early stages of this push, putting sellers in a strong position while buyers will face fragmented supply from competing production technologies. Fastmarkets' unique positioning in the market allows us to look at all underlying factors such as feedstocks, credits and fundamental data, the foundation for a transparent pricing mechanism that can help market participants make informed decisions – both in the short and long terms.

Fastmarkets' SAF intelligence offering is the most comprehensive and a single point of truth for the market.

"The launch of our sustainable aviation fuel price marks a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable future for the aviation industry," said Tore Alden, principal analyst at Fastmarkets. "By providing transparent, competitive pricing for SAF, we are not only enhancing market stability and investor confidence but also accelerating the global transition to more environmentally friendly fuel sources."

Fastmarkets is set to become the leading authority in SAF pricing, setting a new standard for market information and transparency in the renewable energy and low carbon intensity fuels sector. "This initiative underscores Fastmarkets' commitment to driving positive change by setting new standards in market information and transparency within the renewable energy sector," said Tim Worledge, editorial director of agriculture at Fastmarkets.

