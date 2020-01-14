U.S. Air Force Awards AFWERX SBIR Contract to SDI for First Responder Personnel Accountability Solutions

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Definition, Inc. (SDI), a leading provider of fireground accountability solutions, announced that it has been awarded an AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase 1 contract to examine integrating SDI's Advanced Personnel Accountability Application (APAA) technologies into the Air Force Disaster Response Force (DRF) Common Operating Picture (COP). SBIR is a competitive awards-based program enabling small businesses to explore technology potential within the defense arena.

Activities will assess suitability of adapting SDI's commercial APAA accountability solution into an Air Force COP. APAA leverages radio-based technologies and available Department datasets for simpler, streamlined, and more accurate First Responder accountability. The proposed effort looks at bringing enhanced situational awareness and personnel accountability capabilities to the DoD environment. For defense commercialization, the initial potential users are DoD First Responders.

"What we have learned from our prior and on-going personnel accountability efforts is the critical importance of simplicity and ease of use. DoD First Responders, just like civilian First Responders, need tools and capabilities like these to enhance safety and increase operational awareness," said Brendan Adams, SDI Principal Investigator.

SDI is a privately held small business located in Alexandria, VA, serving Government and private industry with innovative software applications and technical services. SDI's First Responder applications are well-proven to support critical fire department safety and accountability efforts.

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants, and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in 19.3, the Air Force has begun offering 'Special' SBIR topics that are faster, leaner, and open to a broader range of innovations.

