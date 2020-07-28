U.S. Air Force Awards Corsha $1.5M Phase II Small Business Innovation Research Contract

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsha (https://corsha.com), a leading API cybersecurity company, announces it has been awarded a $1.5 million Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract for an initiative with the U.S. Air Force's Digital Engineering Enterprise Office (DEEO). Awarded through the AFWERX program, Corsha is partnering with the DEEO to deploy its cloud-native, scalable API Security Platform to secure mission-critical data in motion across Air Force platforms.

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the SBIR process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead.

"Through this SBIR contract, we are excited to partner with the Digital Engineering Enterprise Office to provide a solution that meets their cybersecurity needs to secure, manage, and control their data in motion," said Chris Simkins, CEO of Corsha. "Our API Security Platform is well-positioned to empower Air Force and DEEO to securely share information across multiple platforms connecting legacy systems and cloud environments."

Corsha is pioneering a new approach to API security that provides the security, visibility, and control necessary to defend against emerging API attacks. It offers the first and only dynamic, fully automated multi-factor authentication (MFA) for APIs, using the same principles for API security that have successfully protected systems from human username and password cyberattacks.

About AFWERX

AFWERX is an innovation arm of the U.S. Air Force established in 2017. Its focus is to provide non-traditional innovators the opportunity to solve challenges and increase effectiveness within the Air Force. AFWERX has accelerated timelines and processes to quickly scale innovation within the DoD. For more information, visit https://www.afwerx.af.mil/.

About Corsha

Corsha is a leading cybersecurity company that is defining the landscape of API security. Its game changing API Security Platform solves the broadening security concerns that enterprises are facing because of the increasing reliance on APIs and machine-to-machine connections. Its platform empowers CTOs, CISOs, and other security professionals to protect their data and applications as they traverse hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Corsha has developed the first and only multi-factor authentication for APIs. Its platform cryptographically defines the network so that only authorized endpoints can connect to applications and data, providing the same security guarantees for machines that have been proven successful with human users – i.e. dynamic, out-of-band multi-factor authentication. The result is a dynamic identity for every deployed machine, enabling API activity to be controlled from a central management and full visibility into API activity across cloud and enterprise networks.

Corsha's API Security Platform, which can be deployed as Corsha Cloud (SaaS) or Corsha Enterprise (self-hosted), is fully automated, cloud-native, highly scalable, and platform agnostic.

Corsha's D.C. location is at 8618 Westwood Center Drive, Suite 310, Tysons Corner, Virginia, 22182.

For more information, visit: https://corsha.com, (571) 748-5010

For media inquiries, please contact: Bonnie Manousos, [email protected], (571) 213-5626

