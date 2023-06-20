US Air Force awards RTX $1.15 billion for latest AMRAAM configuration

TUCSON, Ariz., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) was awarded a $1.15 billion contract for AIM-120 D-3 and C-8 AMRAAM® missiles. This is the largest AMRAAM missile contract to date and the fifth production lot of the highly advanced missiles developed under the Form, Fit, Function Refresh, also known as F3R, which updates both the missile's hardware and allows for Agile software upgrades.

An AIM-120 D-3 sits at Raytheon’s Tucson, Arizona plant. The AIM-120 D-3 is the latest variant of the combat-proven AMRAAM, developed under the Form, Fit, Function refresh, known as F3R.
"We recognize AMRAAM is the most advanced, combat-proven missile, and we owe it to the warfighters to ensure they have the technology they need when they need it," said Paul Ferraro, president of Air Power for Raytheon. "Be it air-to-air or surface-to-air, AMRAAM continues its proud legacy with greater power and precision than ever before with this contract."

In addition to providing missiles to both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy, the contract also supplies AMRAAM all-up-rounds and/or spares to 18 countries, including Ukraine, extending the production line for both the U.S. and Allied partners.

Under the F3R program, engineers used model-based systems engineering initiatives and other digital technologies to upgrade multiple circuit cards and other hardware in the guidance section of the missile and to re-host legacy software in the AIM-120 D-3 and AIM-120 C-8 AMRAAMs.

