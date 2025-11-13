U.S. Air Force Awards Skydio Initial Contracts to Bring Advanced Autonomy to Mission-Critical USAF Specialties

Skydio X10D systems to enhance situational awareness and mission capability for Tactical Air Control Party and Explosive Ordnance Disposal units

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydio , the leading U.S.-based drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight technology, in partnership with ADS, a leading provider of products, technology, and logistics solutions for the U.S. Military, today announced two initial multi-million dollar contract awards with the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to expand the deployment of Skydio systems across multiple operational units. These efforts extend Skydio's presence across Air Combat Command (ACC) Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units, supporting the Air Force's broader initiative to integrate uncrewed systems into every Airman's toolkit.

The Skydio systems will support TACP Airmen in characterizing enemy order of battle, enhancing situational awareness, acting as communications relays, and enabling near-peer engagements through integration with strategic platforms and weaponeering solutions.

In a parallel effort, Skydio has also been selected as the aerial robot of choice for USAF EOD units deploying Skydio systems for both garrison operations and contingency deployments with additional systems planned over the next 18 months.

These contracts align with the Air Force's broader effort to reimagine the Airman identity—integrating uncrewed systems to extend capability, situational awareness, and mission efficiency at every level. USAF Security Forces use Skydio systems on a daily basis for Base Defense and Installation Security, demonstrating the critical role of autonomous drone technology in protecting U.S. Air Force assets. Beyond security applications, units are also operating Skydio technology, such as aircraft inspection modernization at Travis Air Force Base , where the 60th Maintenance Group pioneered the Air Force's first drone-based inspection program and reduced C-17 inspection times by more than 90 percent—demonstrating the versatility of Skydio systems across diverse mission requirements.

Skydio X10D delivers operational performance with:

A sensor package that is unrivaled in any sUAS this size, including a 48MP telephoto camera

A best-in-class Teledyne FLIR Boson+ thermal sensor that can pinpoint temperature differences at each pixel

Operational resiliency in environments of contested RF and GPS denial with onboard AI and autonomy

Built-in AI for visual navigation - up to 300m altitude - comes standard

Advanced obstacle avoidance in every direction

A proprietary navigation model for use in zero-GPS environments that utilizes a reference point chosen by the operator, ensuring the X10D can find its way back to the original takeoff point.

Modular, open platform that supports custom third-party attachments and controllers

Powerful, full-stack security, starting with the chipset and its firmware

IP55 rating for nearly all-weather operation

X10D, part of the Blue UAS Cleared List , also meets the stringent cybersecurity and capability requirements the Department of War demands.

These Air Force awards add to Skydio's growing partnerships across all branches of the U.S. military, including the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Tranche 2 program . The breadth of adoption—from special operations to conventional forces—reflects the operational trust earned by systems designed, assembled, and supported in the United States. Skydio also proudly supports 25 allied nations and thousands of public safety agencies, utilities, and enterprise customers worldwide. Skydio's manufacturing facility in Hayward, CA, is one of the world's largest drone manufacturing facilities outside of China.

For more information about Skydio for national security, please visit skydio.com/natsec .

About Skydio

Skydio is the leading U.S.-based drone manufacturer and the world leader in autonomous flight technology. Founded in 2014, Skydio leverages breakthrough artificial intelligence to create drones that are easier to operate, safer to fly, and more capable in complex environments. Skydio drones are trusted by more than 3,000 agencies and organizations across the U.S. military, public safety, and critical infrastructure sectors.

About ADS

Operating worldwide for over 25 years, ADS is a trusted resource to the Department of Defense, Federal Agencies, and First Responders. We research, vet, and deliver innovative and cost-effective equipment solutions through 80+ procurement channels - ensuring our warfighters and first responders have exactly what they need to accomplish their mission and return home safely.

SOURCE Skydio