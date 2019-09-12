U.S. Air Force Awards Technica $74 Million Contract to Support Mission Readiness and Lethality

DULLES, Va., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technica Corporation, a leader in high-end systems engineering and operations for mission-critical networks and applications, announced it has been awarded the Defensive Applications and Network Support (DANS) Task Order (TO) under the U.S. Air Force Network-Centric Solutions-2 (NETCENTS-2) Small Business (SB) contract. The order is worth up to $74 million and consolidates three separate contracts into one, including the Maintenance System Support (MSS) contract, the Defensive Cyber System Engineering (DCSE) contract, and the Defensive Cyber Information Assurance and Network Support (DCIANS) contract.

Under the order, Technica will help sustain and enhance the Cyberspace Vulnerability Assessment/Hunter (CVA/H) weapon system by providing advanced cybersecurity engineering, product solutions, cyber training, operational support, risk management framework (RMF) expertise, quality assurance and testing, and service desk support. The CVA/H weapon system is designed to identify vulnerabilities and provide a thorough risk assessment of vulnerabilities on mission critical networks.

"Technica is a leader in applying innovative engineering expertise to develop, deploy and support cyber solutions that not only defend the network, but also adapt to future threats," said Miguel Collado, President and Chief Executive Officer for Technica. "These capabilities give our team the right mix to support the transformation of the Air Force's network and increase the CVA/H WS state of readiness and responsiveness to identify, pursue and mitigate all cyberspace threats."

About Technica Corporation

Technica Corporation, founded in 1991, provides high-end system engineering services to Defense, Intelligence, Law Enforcement, and Federal civilian agencies. The company specializes in systems engineering; integration and testing; cybersecurity; and product development, deployment, and support. Technica invests heavily in R&D and is leveraging big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and high-performance computing to support its customers. For more information, please visit www.technicacorp.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnicaCorp .

Contact:

Jennifer Tumminio

202-750-7507

jtumminio@bannerpublicaffairs.com

SOURCE Technica Corporation