U.S. Air Force Research Lab awards new contract to Illuminate

HERNDON, Va., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) awarded Illuminate Mission Solutions, an Illuminate Business Unit, in partnership with Infoscitex, a new contract replacing the AFRL's Sensor Data Management System (SDMS). Illuminate will provide ARFL's Sensing Effects Branch with a Discovery and Retrieval capability through a modular architecture that addresses end-to-end enterprise sensor data workflows and offers a sound foundation for next-generation analytic processes. "We understand the AFRL's Research Development Test and Evaluation programs require rapid data discovery, built-in resiliency, integration, and maximized scalability for global operations," said Mike Limcaco, Illuminate CTO. "Our solution will be interoperable with existing COTS/GOTS and include a hybrid cloud architecture leveraging on-prem hardware while remaining cloud agnostic." Illuminate will provide its big data software platform solution, Vigilance™, to bring a new modern, scalable and modular Sensor Data as a Service (SDaaS) capability for AFRL users. Team Illuminate's deep knowledge of data management and cutting-edge work in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL) provide resilient sensing and actionable insight to our nation's Airmen.