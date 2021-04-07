U.S. Air Force selects Collins Aerospace to modernize B-52 wheels and brakes

Collins will design the new wheel and carbon brake for the B-52H using the company's proprietary DURACARB® carbon heat sink material. With its increased wear life, DURACARB® will allow the Stratofortress to conduct more landings per overhaul, helping to reduce maintenance time and cost while increasing aircraft availability. DURACARB®'s ability to handle higher thermal energy loads during braking will also increase the safety margin when stopping heavily-loaded B-52s.

"Since the first Stratofortress variant took flight in the 1950s, Collins Aerospace has been onboard," said Ajay Mahajan, vice president, Landing Systems for Collins Aerospace. "Our world-class engineers will develop a solution that offers seamless technology insertion to help sustain the B-52 as it continues flying for another three decades."

Collins is a leading provider of wheels and brakes for military platforms as the supplier for the U.S. Air Force's F-15, F-16, C-5, C-130 and Global Hawk fleets. Collins has also completed wheel and brake upgrades for several air forces around the globe. In total, the company provides wheels and brakes for more than half of all active C-130s worldwide. Recently, Collins' military wheels and brakes division was part of a combined Air Force and Defense Logistics Agency government-industry team that received the 2020 Secretary of Defense Performance Based Logistics Award, Subsystem Level.

Collins currently supplies numerous systems for the B-52, including generators, communication and navigation systems, environmental control systems, engine systems and sensors. Collins is actively working with the Air Force and the plane's manufacturer to explore how it can support further B-52 modernization efforts, including communications and avionics upgrades.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the extensive capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and broad expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

