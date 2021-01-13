U.S. Air Force selects Crunchy Data for Advanced Battle Management System

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data — the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL — is honored to be selected to support the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), one of the U.S. Air Force's top modernization priorities. Crunchy Data has been selected to support the ABMS by providing proven and reliable open source technologies, support and training.

Crunchy Data joins other ABMS partners that have been collectively awarded $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts to compete for future efforts enabling Joint All–Domain Command and Control (JADC2) by providing for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable JADC2. This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

"We look forward to working alongside the USAF and other mission partners to enable this critical capability with mature, modern and reliable open source Crunchy PostgreSQL" said Paul Laurence, Crunchy Data President. "Crunchy Data was founded in 2012 to provide support to enterprises and government agencies as they adopt trusted open source Postgres in large-scale, mission-critical systems. We are pleased to extend our technology and expertise to this critical USAF initiative."

Crunchy Data has a track record of providing trusted open source PostgreSQL in support of mission critical systems within the United States Department of Defense. PostgreSQL is a robust open source database with over 32 years of development, and was ranked as the #1 growing database in 2017, 2018 and 2020 by DB-engines. Earlier this month, Crunchy Data announced the release of the Crunchy Data PostgreSQL Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) by the United States Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data is the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL and enterprise PostgreSQL technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced and true open source RDBMS on the market, Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes , the leading solution for deploying Kubernetes native Postgres, and recently launched Crunchy Bridge , a fully managed multi-cloud Postgres service that gives enterprises the ultimate choice in Postgres management and provides the ability to modernize infrastructure as needed. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com.

