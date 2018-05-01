U.S. Air Force selects Raytheon's all digital radar warning receiver

"The ALR-69A provides USAF pilots the situational awareness required to operate in current and future complex emitter environments," said Travis Slocumb, vice president, Raytheon Electronic Warfare Systems. "We will continue to upgrade the receiver and add machine learning-based modules so the system can autonomously adapt to new threats."

The ALR-69A provides improved detection range and accurate, unambiguous identification in dense signal environments comprised of threat signals and those from wingmen, coalition partners and commercial operations. Its 360-degree coverage is provided by four independent radar receivers, each covering one quadrant of the aircraft. The system can identify threats in dense signal environments while assisting with targeting solutions. The ALR-69A is installed on the U.S. Air Force C-130H, KC-46A and is being tested on the F-16.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact

Dana Carroll

+1.310.647.4352

saspr@raytheon.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-air-force-selects-raytheons-all-digital-radar-warning-receiver-300639598.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

