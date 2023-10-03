U.S. Air Force Selects the Latest Integris Composites Innovation

News provided by

Integris Composites

03 Oct, 2023, 17:01 ET

582nd Helicopter Group Buys Cratus™ Wave Plate to be Featured at AUSA 2023

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris Composites USA announced that the U.S. Air Force 582nd Helicopter Group has placed the first major order for its Cratus™ Wave ballistic armor introduced a year ago.

"This patented body armor ballistic insert is thinner than other commercial stand-alone Level III inserts and offers the added benefit of reducing heat stress," said Andrew Bonham, president of Integris Composites USA, Inc.

"Come visit us at Booth 2153 at the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition, Oct. 9–11 in Washington, D.C.

"We'll be demonstrating active and passive survivability innovations for aircraft, naval vessels, vehicles. We'll also show structural composites that simultaneously protect and form the housing for optronics and other technologies," said Bonham.

"Many armor developers in government and private sector contractors are currently evaluating the Cratus™ Wave," said David Cordova, chief commercial officer. "We're delighted that personnel in the three squadrons of the 582nd Helicopter Group will have this lighter buoyant personal protection."

A Global Reputation
Cratus™ Wave uses Trauma Reduction Technology, the latest innovation in the history of the global company. Last month the 25-year-old business changed its name from TenCate Advanced Armor to Integris Composites. The innovation has received a U.S. patent and the product has been certified by the U.S. National Institute of Justice (NIJ).

"This Air Force purchase underscores our reputation as the premier resource for high-performance body armor," said Cordova. "We have become the leading resource for the world's most advanced military organizations. It's a legacy we will continue even as we expand our armor and survivability capabilities into other applications.

"We've produced the strongest lightweight solutions for defense, aerospace and other industries for decades. We will continue our innovation as Integris. Our lightweight composite materials provide the most advanced strength-to-weight ratio for a range of applications."

Contact:
David Cordova, CCO, Integris Composites USA, Inc.
[email protected]
+1 704 458 7796

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12987047

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Integris Composites

