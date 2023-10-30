U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Fly Over Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World

30 Oct, 2023

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Disney's enduring respect for those who serve in the military and their families, this morning Walt Disney World Resort hosted the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team for a flyover of Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT. The event marks the arrival of National Veterans and Military Families Month in November.

The Thunderbirds showcased their capabilities with a first-time flyover of two Walt Disney World theme parks. A second pass over Magic Kingdom featured their famous delta maneuver, with the jets accelerating rapidly over Cinderella Castle in different directions giving the appearance of a fireworks display. 

Timing of this flight was ideal as Disney marks its 100th anniversary and the Thunderbirds celebrate 70 years of inspiring the next generation of patriotism. This special flyover is the latest example of Walt Disney World Resort's long tradition of celebrating members of the United States military. 

