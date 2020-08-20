U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to Headline the 2020 Wings Over North Georgia Drive-In Air Show

ROME, Ga., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline Georgia's Premier Tailgate Party at the eighth annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show on Oct 24-25 in Rome, GA. To provide a safe environment for air show attendees, the 2020 event will utilize a drive-in format for the air show, offering spectators the perfect mix of social distancing while watching some of the top military and civilian aviation performers.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 2020 Wings Over North Georgia Drive-In Air Show Oct. 24-25 at Richard Russell Regional Airport in Rome, GA. The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachutists will kick off the Wings Over North Georgia Drive-In Air Show on Saturday and Sunday with a full demonstration later in the schedule.

"Many events and most air shows have been forced to cancel during the pandemic," said John Cowman, president of JLC AirShow Management and organizer of WONG 2020. "My team and I have worked diligently with local and regional officials and authorities to find creative and safe ways to host this year's air show and avoid cancellation. We transitioned to a drive-in air show model that fully satisfies the wide range of safety concerns while allowing us to bring exciting entertainment at a family-style venue to the residents of the tri-state area. We believe this is the 'shot in the arm' our community needs right now, especially during the fall, one of the most beautiful times of the year in our area."

Russell Regional Airport will be transformed to a giant drive-in style parking lot for the two-day event. There will be a limited number of tickets that must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold onsite during show days. General airfield parking tickets will be sold for $130 per vehicle with a limited number of front row airfield parking tickets for $300 per car. There will be no restrictions on the number of people admitted per car as long as there are as many installed seatbelts as passengers.

Each car will be parked in order of arrival and assigned a 10' x 20' space for the vehicle with an adjacent 10' x 20' private space for tailgating. The single front row spots will have an additional 100 sq. ft. of space. Guests are allowed to bring their own chairs, tables, non-alcoholic beverages, and food. Beverages and food will also be available for sale on site. Portable restrooms will be stationed throughout the parking lots for easy access. Attendees must remain in their assigned parking spot unless using the restroom or purchasing food or beverages. For a full list of permitted and restricted items and rules, please visit Wings Over North Georgia for more details.

The Thunderbirds will serve as the headlining and final performers on Saturday and Sunday in their six signature red, white and blue F-16 Falcons. The USAF Thunderbirds are internationally known for their hard-charging demonstration of precision formation flying, pushing their F-16 "Fighting Falcons" to the limit. Known as "America's Ambassadors in Blue," the Thunderbirds have traveled throughout the world performing before millions of spectators.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights and the U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Teams will round out the lineup of military performers.

Airport parking lots will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will be pre-show aerial demonstrations for those arriving early. Opening ceremonies will kick-off each day around 12:30 p.m. The Wings Over North Georgia airshow is an FAA, DoD, and International Council of Air Shows approved event. For information on drive-in parking tickets, event FAQs, and a complete list of performers, follow the air show's Facebook page or visit the Wings Over North Georgia website at https://www.WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com.

