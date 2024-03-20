JACKSONVILLE, Ore., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HoverCrane, a manufacturer of cargo drones for commercial and defense markets, has announced the award of a contract with the U.S. Air Force to provide their HoverCrane uncrewed aerial vehicle for evaluation in expeditionary resupply and other tactical missions.

U.S. Air Force to Evaluate HoverCrane Drones

"Our HoverCrane team is so proud and excited to be working on this program," said Ken Snoke, CEO. "An easily deployed autonomous aircraft for shuttling supplies has been at the forefront of our development efforts, and we can't wait to see how this can positively impact our troops. What's so exciting is that we have immediate usefulness in tactical resupply and rescue missions, and many future applications with continued innovation in AI and battery technology."

The HoverCrane is an aerial cargo transport vehicle for moving payloads from 10-50lbs, developed for harsh industrial use cases with the capability to take-off and land in rough terrain. It operates on open, modular systems architecture combined with advanced autonomous features. "A few of these drones can shuttle a lot of material over time with minimal support, all with dramatically reduced risk when compared to larger aircraft," said Snoke. "It's not hard to imagine how these can help our soldiers in combat and logistics. We are honored to collaborate with the Air Force as we optimize the HoverCrane for mission success and saving lives."

About HoverCrane

Since inception in 2022, HoverCrane has been devoted to developing and building rugged, American-made autonomous aircraft for moving cargo in commercial and military environments. Learn more at www.hovercrane.com

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on assumptions that are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Risk factors include changes in general economic conditions, unusual catastrophic events, and other circumstances. These and other uncertainties may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. American Unmanned Aircraft LLC, DBA HoverCrane, does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will American Unmanned Aircraft LLC or its affiliates be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

