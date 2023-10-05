U.S. Air Force Veteran and wife open Gotcha Covered of Roseville

News provided by

Gotcha Covered

05 Oct, 2023, 07:03 ET

Steve and Terri Ferrero to lead new custom window treatments consultation business in Sacramento metropolitan area

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, welcomes Steve and Terri Ferrero to the franchise family. Steve and Terri own and operate Gotcha Covered of Roseville, the newest location in California.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, Gotcha Covered of Roseville will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in the area by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

Gotcha Covered welcomes Steve and Terri Ferrero to the franchise family. Steve and Terri own and operate Gotcha Covered of Roseville, the newest location in California.

"California is a state that isn't short on entrepreneurial opportunities," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Our franchise is always looking for opportunities to grow, and we believe that we've found two excellent owners in Steve and Terri (Ferrero). They have displayed their hard work throughout their careers, and we believe they will be great brand ambassadors for the Gotcha Covered franchise and great assets to the community."

Steve and Terri bring a wealth of experience to the Gotcha Covered brand. A United States Air Force veteran, Steve has over three decades of product development experience with companies like Apple and Microsoft.

Terri, a mom and entrepreneur, is the former owner of a cherished kids' art studio and brings an innate understanding of the significance of personalized details and creating inviting environments.

The duo was drawn to the window treatment business through their passion for home improvements. They have completed numerous projects of their own, including full kitchen and bathroom remodels and outdoor landscaping.

"It was our passion for home improvement that drove us to explore opportunities where our expertise could help others enhance their living space," said Steve Ferrero. "It was during our search that we discovered Gotcha Covered. It didn't take long for us to decide it was the perfect choice."

"We love working from home and within our communities to help others realize their dreams. We love the opportunity to work with individuals and truly understand their distinct needs for their home improvement projects. The ability to craft tailor-made window coverings based on these insights resonates deeply with our passion. We love one-of-a-kind design challenges, and the thrill of assisting our clients in overcoming these challenges fuels our enthusiasm even more."

Terri stated that she loves the freedom they have as Gotcha Covered business owners and the opportunities it brings.

"We are so grateful for the opportunity that owning a Gotcha Covered franchise brings to us and our family," Terri Ferrero said. "We get great joy in helping others transform their homes with the products we provide, and we love the freedoms we have in setting our own goals and schedules. It is truly a win-win scenario."

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Roseville, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/roseville/.

About Gotcha Covered
Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Gotcha Covered

