U.S. Air Tool Company Announces Strategic Joint Venture with Thompson Group 365 to Launch USATCO Europe

ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Air Tool Company ("USATCO"), a leading supplier of aerospace tooling, equipment, and consumables, today announced the formation of USATCO Europe, a strategic joint venture with Thompson Group 365 Ltd. ("TG365"), a UK-based provider of industrial tooling, repair, and asset management solutions.

The joint venture represents a significant milestone in USATCO's global expansion strategy and establishes a strong platform to serve customers across the United Kingdom and broader European market.

U.S. Air Tool Company

USATCO Europe will combine USATCO's extensive portfolio of aerospace tooling and distribution capabilities with TG365's localized service infrastructure, including repair, maintenance, and asset management. Together, the joint venture will deliver a fully integrated solution to customers—bundling product supply with ongoing service and support.

TG365 also brings specialized expertise in the reduction and management of Hand Arm Vibration (HAVS), a critical area of focus for worker safety and regulatory compliance. This capability will be integrated into the joint venture's offering and introduced more broadly across both European and U.S. markets.

"This partnership marks an important step forward in our vision to build a global, technology-enabled platform for aerospace and industrial customers," said Aaron Greenwald, Chief Executive Officer of USATCO. "By combining our product capabilities with Thompson Group's service expertise, we are creating a differentiated offering that goes beyond distribution and into full lifecycle support."

In addition to supporting aerospace customers, USATCO Europe will serve as a platform to expand into adjacent industrial sectors, including construction, shipbuilding, rail, and oil & gas—leveraging TG365's established presence in these markets.

"We are excited to partner with USATCO to bring a more comprehensive solution to our customers," said Adam Thompson, Group CEO of Thompson Group. "This joint venture allows us to combine best-in-class products with responsive, local service, creating meaningful value for customers across multiple industries."

USATCO Europe will begin operations immediately, with plans to expand its product offering, service capabilities, and geographic reach over time.

USATCO Europe will begin operations immediately, with an initial footprint across two locations in the United Kingdom, enabling the joint venture to best serve its customer base. The company plans to expand its presence over time through additional sales offices, warehouse and distribution hubs, and authorized service center locations across Europe.

About U.S. Air Tool Company (USATCO)

U.S. Air Tool Company is a leading provider of aerospace tooling, equipment, and consumables, serving commercial aviation, defense, and industrial customers worldwide. Headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, USATCO is focused on delivering high-quality products and responsive service while building a scalable, technology-enabled platform for global growth. Learn more at www.usatco.com.

About Thompson Group 365 Ltd.

Thompson Group 365 Ltd. is a UK-based provider of industrial tooling, repair, maintenance, and asset management services. The company supports a wide range of industries, delivering reliable, localized solutions that improve operational efficiency and equipment lifecycle management. Learn more at https://thompsongrouphire.co.uk

Contact:

Aaron Greenwald

U.S. Air Tool Company, LLC

Toll-Free: (833) 705-4132

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Air Tool Company