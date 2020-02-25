US Airports Ranked By Flight Cancellation Rates
Feb 25, 2020, 10:00 ET
WARWICK, R.I., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help empower passengers to make more informed decisions when booking flights, InsureMyTrip reveals which of the country's busiest airports are more prone to flight cancellations and what passengers should know about airline cancellation policies.
Summary:
- Chicago Midway International reported the highest cancellation rates in the country, bad storms and the groundings of 737 Max jets likely contributed to the spike.
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International continues to make an impressive on-time performance comeback in 2019.
- New York's LaGuardia no longer reports the highest percentage of canceled flights in the country. The NYC airport now ranks 8th, a significant improvement.
- California wildfires led to a significant increase in flight cancellations for Burbank last year.
- Salt Lake City International and Kahului Airport maintain a consistent reputation for punctuality, celebrating another year of shocking low cancellations.
This ranking shows U.S. airports with the most and least percentage of flights canceled. This updated list is based on newly released data, which now includes all of 2019.
- Chicago, IL: Chicago Midway International (highest cancellation rate)
- Burbank, CA: Bob Hope
- Chicago, IL: Chicago O'Hare International
- Newark, NJ: Newark Liberty International
- Buffalo, NY: Buffalo Niagara International
- Houston, TX: William P Hobby
- Dallas, TX: Dallas Love Field
- New York, NY: LaGuardia
- Grand Rapids, MI: Gerald R. Ford International
- Norfolk, VA: Norfolk International
- Dallas/Fort Worth, TX: Dallas/Fort Worth International
- Washington, DC: Ronald Reagan Washington National
- Baltimore, MD: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall
- Philadelphia, PA: Philadelphia International
- Milwaukee, WI: General Mitchell International
- Providence, RI: Theodore Francis Green State
- San Francisco, CA: San Francisco International
- Charleston, SC: Charleston AFB/International
- St. Louis, MO: St Louis Lambert International
- Cleveland, OH: Cleveland-Hopkins International
- Birmingham, AL: Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International
- Boston, MA: Logan International
- Memphis, TN: Memphis International
- Richmond, VA: Richmond International
- Denver, CO: Denver International
- Kansas City, MO: Kansas City International
- Oakland, CA: Metropolitan Oakland International
- Columbus, OH: John Glenn Columbus International
- Hartford, CT: Bradley International
- Oklahoma City, OK: Will Rogers World
- Indianapolis, IN: Indianapolis International
- Omaha, NE: Eppley Airfield
- New Orleans, LA: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International
- Pittsburgh, PA: Pittsburgh International
- Jacksonville, FL: Jacksonville International
- Knoxville, TN: McGhee Tyson
- Louisville, KY: Louisville Muhammad Ali International
- San Jose, CA: Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International
- Cincinnati, OH: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
- Nashville, TN: Nashville International
- Orlando, FL: Orlando International
- Charlotte, NC: Charlotte Douglas International
- Raleigh/Durham, NC: Raleigh-Durham International
- Washington, DC: Washington Dulles International
- New York, NY: John F. Kennedy International
- San Diego, CA: San Diego International
- West Palm Beach/Palm Beach, FL: Palm Beach International
- El Paso, TX: El Paso International
- Ontario, CA: Ontario International
- Anchorage, AK: Ted Stevens Anchorage International
- Reno, NV: Reno/Tahoe International
- Tucson, AZ: Tucson International
- San Antonio, TX: San Antonio International
- Houston, TX: George Bush Intercontinental/Houston
- Austin, TX: Austin - Bergstrom International
- Sacramento, CA: Sacramento International
- Tampa, FL: Tampa International
- Phoenix, AZ: Phoenix Sky Harbor International
- Albuquerque, NM: Albuquerque International Sunport
- Santa Ana, CA: John Wayne Airport-Orange County
- Las Vegas, NV: McCarran International
- Fort Lauderdale, FL: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International
- Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles International
- Fort Myers, FL: Southwest Florida International
- Miami, FL: Miami International
- Seattle, WA: Seattle/Tacoma International
- Detroit, MI: Detroit Metro Wayne County
- Minneapolis, MN: Minneapolis-St Paul International
- Spokane, WA: Spokane International
- San Juan, PR: Luis Munoz Marin International
- Portland, OR: Portland International
- Boise, ID: Boise Air Terminal
- Atlanta, GA: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
- Honolulu, HI: Daniel K Inouye International
- Salt Lake City, UT: Salt Lake City International
- Kahului, HI: Kahului Airport
Data Source: InsureMyTrip and The U.S. Department of Transportation's (DOT) Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS). BTS tracks the on-time performance of domestic flights operated by large air carriers. Rankings were based on the flight cancellation rate per airport. Airports on the list also reported 19,000 or more scheduled flights for 2019.
Airline Cancellation Policies
Flight cancellation policies vary by airline and circumstance. When an airline cancels a flight, most will try to rebook passengers on the next available flight.
Airlines are not required to reimburse travelers for losses incurred as a result of a canceled flight. These losses may include such as a prepaid, non-refundable:
Hotel room
All-inclusive vacation or resort
A cruise
A tour or safari
Concert or entertainment tickets
Travelers concerned about protecting any non-refundable, pre-paid trip expenses should buy travel insurance.
