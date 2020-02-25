US Airports Ranked By Flight Cancellation Rates

Chicago Midway International reported the highest cancellation rates in the country, bad storms and the groundings of 737 Max jets likely contributed to the spike.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International continues to make an impressive on-time performance comeback in 2019.

LaGuardia no longer reports the highest percentage of canceled flights in the country. The airport now ranks 8th, a significant improvement. California wildfires led to a significant increase in flight cancellations for Burbank last year.

wildfires led to a significant increase in flight cancellations for last year. Salt Lake City International and Kahului Airport maintain a consistent reputation for punctuality, celebrating another year of shocking low cancellations.

This ranking shows U.S. airports with the most and least percentage of flights canceled. This updated list is based on newly released data, which now includes all of 2019.

Chicago, IL : Chicago Midway International (highest cancellation rate) Burbank, CA : Bob Hope Chicago, IL : Chicago O'Hare International Newark, NJ : Newark Liberty International Buffalo, NY : Buffalo Niagara International Houston, TX : William P Hobby Dallas, TX : Dallas Love Field New York, NY : LaGuardia Grand Rapids, MI : Gerald R. Ford International Norfolk, VA : Norfolk International Dallas/Fort Worth, TX : Dallas/Fort Worth International Washington, DC : Ronald Reagan Washington National Baltimore, MD : Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Philadelphia, PA : Philadelphia International Milwaukee, WI : General Mitchell International Providence, RI : Theodore Francis Green State San Francisco, CA : San Francisco International Charleston, SC : Charleston AFB /International St. Louis, MO : St Louis Lambert International Cleveland, OH : Cleveland-Hopkins International Birmingham, AL : Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Boston, MA : Logan International Memphis, TN : Memphis International Richmond, VA : Richmond International Denver, CO : Denver International Kansas City, MO : Kansas City International Oakland, CA : Metropolitan Oakland International Columbus, OH : John Glenn Columbus International Hartford, CT : Bradley International Oklahoma City, OK : Will Rogers World Indianapolis, IN : Indianapolis International Omaha, NE : Eppley Airfield New Orleans, LA : Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Pittsburgh, PA : Pittsburgh International Jacksonville, FL : Jacksonville International Knoxville, TN : McGhee Tyson Louisville, KY : Louisville Muhammad Ali International San Jose, CA : Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Cincinnati, OH : Cincinnati /Northern Kentucky International Nashville, TN : Nashville International Orlando, FL : Orlando International Charlotte, NC : Charlotte Douglas International Raleigh/Durham, NC : Raleigh-Durham International Washington, DC : Washington Dulles International New York, NY : John F. Kennedy International San Diego, CA : San Diego International West Palm Beach / Palm Beach, FL : Palm Beach International El Paso, TX : El Paso International Ontario, CA : Ontario International Anchorage, AK : Ted Stevens Anchorage International Reno, NV : Reno /Tahoe International Tucson, AZ : Tucson International San Antonio, TX : San Antonio International Houston, TX : George Bush Intercontinental/ Houston Austin, TX : Austin - Bergstrom International Sacramento, CA : Sacramento International Tampa, FL : Tampa International Phoenix, AZ : Phoenix Sky Harbor International Albuquerque, NM : Albuquerque International Sunport Santa Ana, CA : John Wayne Airport-Orange County Las Vegas, NV : McCarran International Fort Lauderdale, FL : Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Los Angeles, CA : Los Angeles International Fort Myers, FL : Southwest Florida International Miami, FL : Miami International Seattle, WA : Seattle /Tacoma International Detroit, MI : Detroit Metro Wayne County Minneapolis, MN : Minneapolis-St Paul International Spokane, WA : Spokane International San Juan , PR: Luis Munoz Marin International Portland, OR : Portland International Boise, ID : Boise Air Terminal Atlanta, GA : Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Honolulu, HI : Daniel K Inouye International Salt Lake City, UT : Salt Lake City International Kahului, HI : Kahului Airport

Data Source: InsureMyTrip and The U.S. Department of Transportation's (DOT) Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS). BTS tracks the on-time performance of domestic flights operated by large air carriers. Rankings were based on the flight cancellation rate per airport. Airports on the list also reported 19,000 or more scheduled flights for 2019.

Airline Cancellation Policies

Flight cancellation policies vary by airline and circumstance. When an airline cancels a flight, most will try to rebook passengers on the next available flight.

Airlines are not required to reimburse travelers for losses incurred as a result of a canceled flight. These losses may include such as a prepaid, non-refundable:

Hotel room

All-inclusive vacation or resort

A cruise

A tour or safari

Concert or entertainment tickets

Travelers concerned about protecting any non-refundable, pre-paid trip expenses should buy travel insurance.

