US Alkalies & Chlorine Demand to Drop in 2020, See Longer Term Gains

CLEVELAND, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for alkalies and chlorine is forecast to increase 2.5% per year in nominal terms through 2024, according to Alkalies & Chlorine: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers will benefit from expanding domestic manufacturing activity, particularly in the building products and chemicals sectors. The vast number of products that utilize alkalies and chlorine will also aid in sustaining demand over the forecast period. Mature markets for many of these products will forestall faster gains.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Alkalies-Chlorine-United-States-FF35010/?progid=91541

Demand is projected to fall 8.4% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharp drops in demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in both domestic and export markets will lead to declines in chlorine demand. While chlor-alkali producers are considered "essential" businesses, business closures and precipitous declines in oil and gas production have reduced demand for PVC in construction and hydrochloric acid in oil and gas recovery. Increasing demand for bleach will offset losses to some extent, as caustic soda is used for bleach production. Caustic soda prices are expected to increase, as lower chlorine production levels will tighten caustic soda supplies.

These and other key insights are featured in Alkalies & Chlorine: United States. This report forecasts to 2020 and 2024 US alkalies and chlorine demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand and shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

caustic soda (sodium hydroxide)

chlorine

soda ash (sodium carbonate)

other alkalies such as sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), caustic potash, and potassium carbonate

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2009 to 2019.

Sodium hypochlorite (bleach) is not included in this report. Additionally, alkali and chlorine products that are further processed into other products at the site of manufacture (such as caustic soda and chlorine further processed to create bleach or chlorine used to manufacture ethylene dichloride) are excluded from the report. Re-exports of alkalies and chlorine are excluded from demand and trade figures.

