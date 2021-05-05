U.S. All Star Federation and TNG Announce New Partnership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. All Star Federation, dedicated to driving excellence in All Star Cheer and Dance, and TNG Consulting, a leader in the field of youth protection, today announced a new partnership. Through this partnership, TNG will provide third-party member safety policy and procedure review, intake and investigation processes, training, and audits to bring heightened expertise to create an even safer and more transparent environment for all members of the USASF.

For more than 20 years, TNG has provided industry-leading solutions to reduce the risk of violence, discrimination, and harm in communities across the country. The company, which specializes in risk management, behavioral intervention, and threat assessment in schools, universities, and corporations, is also nationally recognized for its contributions to governance standards in youth sports, having developed policies for the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

"This partnership comes at a time when transparency and preventative action around safety are needed in youth sports. We look forward to helping to ensure positive change for the communities that USASF serves through this partnership," said Marti Kopacz, Chief Executive Officer of TNG. "We are committed to upholding the highest standards to ensure that coaches, club owners, and most importantly—the athletes—can focus on what they do best: advancing their skills and achieving success through participation in All Star cheer and dance."

Said Ali Stangle, Interim Executive Director of USASF, "Our partnership with TNG Consulting affirms and strengthens our key priority of establishing the safest possible environment for our athletes. TNG brings a strong reputation and deep experience in implementing transparent and effective programs to promote safety. We're confident that by working closely with TNG, as well as our club owners, coaches and event producers, USASF members will benefit from our continued focus on best practices in All Star."

The US All Star Federation (USASF) was founded in 2003 with the core principle of making All Star a safer sport by establishing fair and consistent rules and competition standards. The organization credentials coaches, certifies legality officials, sanctions events and maintains safety guidelines, all with the goal of providing the safest possible environment for cheer and dance athletes to train and compete. USASF is a not for profit corporation established in Tennessee and is governed by Bylaws, officers, a Board of Directors, and 15 standing committees. The day to day operation of USASF is handled by full time, part time, and volunteer staff. For more information, please visit www.usasf.net.

TNG Consulting (TNG) is a national multidisciplinary risk management consulting firm based in King of Prussia, PA. TNG's mission is to enhance the holistic safety and well-being of schools and organizations by empowering systems-level solutions to reduce the risk of violence, misconduct, discrimination, and harm. TNG manages two industry-leading professional associations: The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) and The National Association of Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment (NABITA). For more information, please visit www.tngconsulting.com.

